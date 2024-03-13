YouTube Video Shows How to Buy Air Filters - Guide for BIG Companies by Air Filtration Company Camfil

Riverdale, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insights from Camfil Air Filtration Specialists on Commercial Air Filter Procurement Provided in New YouTube Video

Procurement departments play a crucial role in selecting products that directly affect air quality. When it comes to air filters, understanding the intricacies becomes even more critical. Camfil USA, a leading provider of air filtration solutions, recently shared valuable insights in a concise and informative YouTube Shorts Video. This is the first episode in Camfil’s educational series on procurement.

“Camfil’s policy is to delve deeper than surface-level descriptions or part numbers,” says Camfil’s Dave Blackwell, “With an understanding of the complex role of air filters in each HVAC system, responses to RFQs are grounded in technical expertise and a commitment to quality and efficiency.”

As part of Camfil's broader mission to improve air quality and public health, this educational initiative aims to simplify the air filtration procurement process. By sharing their expertise in an accessible format, Camfil empowers individuals to make informed decisions for healthier indoor environments.

The video covers topics essential to understanding commercial air filter procurement, including:

The importance of identifying the optimum air filter

The role of RFQs in procurement and how to go beyond them

Delving deeper into building needs.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

