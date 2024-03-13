POM Wonderful Adds Pomegranate Fiber to its Specialty Ingredients Lineup

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, POM Wonderful, the worldwide leader of California-grown pomegranates and No. 1 pomegranate juice in North America, announced the addition of Pomegranate Fiber to its growing specialty ingredients lineup. The Pomegranate Fiber, which is upcycled from POM Wonderful pomegranate husks after juicing, is a GRAS, fiber-dense powder that can be used in a variety of food applications, including crackers, sauces, dressings, baked goods and plant-based food.



Pomegranate Fiber is made under POM Wonderful’s growing Specialty Ingredients division, which provides raw ingredients to suppliers across the food and beverage industry. Pomegranate Fiber has numerous culinary benefits — it can help draw out flavor and color, and in baked goods, the powder enhances browning, which ultimately reduces cook times. It has soluble and insoluble fiber plus antioxidant goodness and polyphenols.

Pomegranate Fiber is made from upcycled materials using the husk of pomegranate fruit. POM Wonderful uses a proprietary method to press whole pomegranates to create POM 100% Pomegranate Juice. After the initial press, the husks are then pressure extracted to create POMxL, a concentrated liquid extract that is also part of POM’s specialty ingredient line-up — the remaining pomegranate husk is dried and milled to create Pomegranate Fiber.

“We are thrilled to add another specialty ingredient to our line-up that is versatile and upholds our commitment to nourishing naturally,” said Jason Horvath, sales manager for POM Wonderful Specialty Ingredients. “With the Pomegranate Fiber, we are providing better-for-you options to the food and beverage industry while continuing our work towards a zero-waste future.”

The addition of the Pomegranate Fiber comes on the heels of POMxL’s Upcycled Certification, further underscoring POM Wonderful’s commitment to sustainability and product innovation.

Sustainability is at the forefront for POM Wonderful. In 2020, POM Wonderful launched the Innovation Challenge, offering $1 million in funding and development resources to innovators who could develop an economical and environmentally friendly solution to upcycle its 60,000 tons of pomegranate husks. In 2022, POM Wonderful transitioned all its 16oz bottles of POM Wonderful juices to 100% rPET (recycled plastic)* and completed work on its solar farm, which provides more than 90% of the company’s electricity needs for its Del Rey, California processing facility.

To date, The Wonderful Company and its owners, Stewart and Lynda Resnick, have invested more than $1.3 billion in environmental sustainability initiatives to help fight climate change. This commitment includes the historic $750 million gift from the Resnicks to the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in support of the school’s environmental sustainability research. To learn more about these sustainability initiatives, please visit www.csr.wonderful.com.

*Excludes cap

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products including our 100% pomegranate juice, healthy juice blends, and teas. We grow, handpick, and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. POM Wonderful is committed to sustainability and waste reduction, with all 16oz bottles utilizing 100% rPET packaging and our POMxL being Upcycled Certified. POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful® Pistachios, FIJI® Water, Wonderful® Halos®, JUSTIN® wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

