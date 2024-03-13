Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Structure Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global pneumatic structure market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, government, and residential markets. The global pneumatic structure market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing investments in sports stadiums and other infrastructural projects such as airports and highways.
Pneumatic Structure by Segment
The study includes a forecast for the global pneumatic structure by type, material, application, end use industry, and region.
Pneumatic Structure Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- Air-Supported Structures
- Air-Inflated Structures
Pneumatic Structure Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- ETFE
- PVC
- PTFE
Pneumatic Structure Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- Sports Stadiums
- Swimming Pools
- Warehouses
- Temporary Art Installations
- Greenhouses
- Entertainment Venues
- Disaster Relief Shelters
- Others
Pneumatic Structure Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Government
- Residential
- Others
Pneumatic Structure Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
List of Pneumatic Structure Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pneumatic structure companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pneumatic structure companies profiled in this report include-
- Serge Ferrari
- Mehler
- Heytex
- Sattler
- Sioen
- Verseidag
- Hiraoka
- Seaman
- Saint-Gobain
- Chukoh
