Pneumatic Structure Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

The future of the global pneumatic structure market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, government, and residential markets. The global pneumatic structure market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing investments in sports stadiums and other infrastructural projects such as airports and highways.



Pneumatic Structure by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global pneumatic structure by type, material, application, end use industry, and region.



Pneumatic Structure Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Air-Supported Structures

Air-Inflated Structures

Pneumatic Structure Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

ETFE

PVC

PTFE

Pneumatic Structure Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Sports Stadiums

Swimming Pools

Warehouses

Temporary Art Installations

Greenhouses

Entertainment Venues

Disaster Relief Shelters

Others

Pneumatic Structure Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Residential

Others

Pneumatic Structure Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Pneumatic Structure Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pneumatic structure companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pneumatic structure companies profiled in this report include-

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh

