Europe Pharmaceutical Suspension Market Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Indication (Cancer, Neurological, Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal, and Others) Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Suspension Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Indication (Cancer, Neurological, Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Suspensions are commonly used in the formulation of anti-infective drugs, particularly antibiotics. The suspension form allows for accurate dosing and convenient administration, making it suitable for various bacterial infections. This is crucial in assuring that patients receive the full course of treatment. Pharmaceutical suspensions are employed in formulating anti-inflammatory medications, providing a liquid dosage for patients with difficulty swallowing pills. This is particularly relevant in conditions such as arthritis, where long-term medication adherence is essential for managing symptoms.



Suspensions are utilized in ophthalmic formulations, allowing for the delivery of drugs directly to the eyes. Ophthalmic suspensions offer improved contact time with ocular tissues, ensuring effective treatment for eye infections or inflammation. In treating gastrointestinal disorders, pharmaceutical suspensions are employed to formulate medications that can address specific challenges in absorption or delivery within the gastrointestinal tract. This includes formulations for reflux, gastritis, or peptic ulcers. Suspensions are used to formulate diagnostic imaging agents, particularly in radiology. The suspension form allows for the controlled delivery of contrast agents, facilitating accurate imaging for diagnostic purposes.



With an aging population in Europe, there is a higher prevalence of chronic and age-related health conditions. Pharmaceutical suspensions offer the advantage of customized dosing, allowing healthcare providers to tailor medications to the specific needs of older patients in Europe. Thus, all these factors will uplift the regional market's expansion in the coming years.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Pharmaceutical Suspension Market by Country in 2022, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,966.3 million by 2030. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during (2023 - 2030). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 4.4% during (2023 - 2030).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Parenteral, Oral, and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Providers. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Cancer, Neurological, Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Company

Lupin Limited

Market Report Segmentation

By Type

Parenteral

Oral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Providers

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Indication

Cancer

Neurological

Infectious Diseases

Gastrointestinal

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tka1x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.