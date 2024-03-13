North America Casino Gambling Market Surges with Online Platforms Leading the Charge

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Casino Gambling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2020 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American casino gambling market generated a revenue of USD 18.68 billion in the current year and is poised to register a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period.







Gambling's rising popularity and the abundance of online gambling platforms are the main factors driving the North American casino gambling market. The United States accounted for most of the market share in North America. The industry is also heavily regulated, with strict laws and regulations governing gambling activities in most countries.



The casino gambling market in North America is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing popularity of gambling and the rise of online gambling platforms. However, the industry will continue to face challenges related to regulation, competition, and the impact of external factors such as pandemics and economic downturns.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the casino gambling industry, with many land-based casinos forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity. However, online gambling platforms experienced a surge in demand as people looked for alternative ways to gamble from their homes. Post-COVID-19 online casino gambling is dominating the market by registering higher penetration among users in North America.



Online Sector is Dominating the North America Casino Gambling Market



Because of changes in technology, like better graphics and more storage space, most people can now gamble on their cell phones. Digitization has made online gambling more acceptable, which is expected to help the market grow. The market is expected to grow because game-focused cell phones are available at cheaper prices and are sold faster.



The online gambling market in North America is growing thanks to improvements in electricity, phone lines, and internet connections. As online gambling keeps growing and games like online casinos become more popular, online casinos have become very competitive and have become a big part of North American society and the economy. Jackpot City, Mucho Vegas, DraftKing, and Dunder are among the top North American online casinos.



