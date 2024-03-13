Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investments Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The investments market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5680.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Forecasted growth is fueled by sustainable investing, digital currencies, global trade changes, regulatory shifts, and cybersecurity concerns. Major upcoming trends include robo-advisors, increased private equity and venture capital activities, emphasis on real assets and infrastructure investments, integration of AI in investment strategies, and diversified investment portfolios.



Numerous wealth management firms are strategically investing in advanced big data analytics capabilities to derive insights that enhance and optimize service offerings, ultimately driving revenue growth. The deployment of big data solutions plays a crucial role in providing insights into client segments, product penetration, and evaluating the effectiveness of training programs. These technologies enable wealth management companies to assess clients' preferences, lifetime value, investment patterns, and risk tolerance. Moreover, big data analytics aids in monitoring business performance, improving client acquisition and retention rates, boosting sales, and delivering real-time investment advice. An illustrative example is CargoMetrics, a Boston-based investment firm that utilized the Automatic Identification System (AIS) to gather data on commodity movements. This data was employed to develop an analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies, and equity index funds. Additionally, the tool was successfully marketed to other hedge funds and wealth management entities.



The anticipated increase in economic growth is poised to drive the expansion of the investment market in the foreseeable future. Economic growth, characterized by a sustained rise in the production and consumption of goods and services within an economy, brings forth several advantages for investments. This includes an upsurge in investment opportunities, heightened returns, increased consumer spending, and expanded foreign trade. As of September 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 2.1% annualized growth rate in real gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a positive trend. Hence, the anticipated upswing in economic growth serves as a driving force behind the growth of the investment market.



Wealth management firms are increasingly embracing a hybrid service model, offering a blend of standardized and personalized advice to a global client base. The demand for both standardized and customized solutions has grown significantly, prompting wealth management firms to leverage computer-driven analysis for standardized advisory services. Simultaneously, they maintain a high level of granularity in their offerings, delivering tailored solutions to meet individual client needs.



Major companies are at the forefront of innovation, introducing new batches of dual investment products to fortify their market positions. Dual investment products refer to financial instruments that combine features from two distinct types of investments. For instance, in September 2023, Binance, a company based in the Cayman Islands specializing in cryptocurrency exchanges, unveiled a fresh batch of dual investment products. These products come with updated target prices and settlement dates, offering users free access to Buy Low and Sell High options at their chosen prices on selected future dates. Designed to cater to new Dual Investment users, the products include a step-by-step guide for better user understanding. Notably, the unique feature of these products is the absence of trading fees, coupled with the potential for high rewards.



The primary types of investments encompass wealth management, securities brokerage, stock exchange services, and investment banking. Wealth management involves securing and growing wealth through various modes, including online and offline channels, catering to both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) end-users.

