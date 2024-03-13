Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Disinfectant Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Poultry disinfectants refer to chemical agents used in poultry houses, aiding in the control of disease outbreaks in poultry and the disinfection of premises at the end of the process. They play a crucial role in protecting poultry from infection and preventing disease transfer to people by eliminating viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens in poultry production facilities and animal veterinarian clinics.



The main types of poultry disinfectants include iodine, lactic acid, hydrogen peroxide, phenolic acids, peracetic acid, quaternary compounds, chlorine, chlorine dioxide, chlorohexidine, and glut-quat mixes. Iodine poultry disinfectants are effective against a wide range of poultry-harming pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, and can be used both before and after cleaning procedures. These disinfectants come in different forms such as powder and liquid and are applied in various poultry applications like chicken, duck, goose, and others.



The poultry disinfectant market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable and eco-friendly disinfection solutions, customized disinfectants for specific poultry needs, the growth in organic and antibiotic-free poultry farming, expansion in backyard and small-scale poultry operations, and increased use in disinfection of transport vehicles. Major trends in the forecast period include regulatory compliance in poultry disinfectant safety, water-based and aerosol disinfection methods, integration of IoT in poultry farm sanitation, personalized and location-specific disinfection plans, and sustainable practices in disinfectant production.



The poultry disinfectants market is anticipated to witness growth, primarily driven by the high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases such as avian influenza and fumigatus. Diseases like Salmonella, hookworms, ringworms, psittacosis fever, and lysine disease necessitate preventive disinfection measures for livestock, and developed countries are enforcing the use of terminal and continuous disinfection protocols. Poultry disinfectants play a crucial role in preventing these diseases. According to a report from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in 2021, zoonotic diseases constitute approximately 60% of all known infectious diseases in humans and 75% of emerging infectious diseases. Therefore, the high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases is a key driver for the poultry disinfectants market.



The poultry industry is witnessing a trend toward using biodegradable surface disinfectants to address concerns related to chemical toxicity. Biodegradable surface disinfectants are cost-effective and use readily available raw materials. Companies are increasingly focusing on biodegradable alternatives due to consumer perceptions of toxicity associated with synthetic formulations.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the poultry disinfectants market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the poultry disinfectants market.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Iodine; Lactic Acid; Hydrogen Peroxide; Phenolic Acids; Peracetic Acid; Quaternary Compounds; Chlorine; Chlorine Dioxide; Chlorohexidine; Glut-quat Mixes 2) By Form: Powder; Liquid 3) By Application: Chicken; Duck; Goose; Other Applications

