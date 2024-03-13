Urgent Care Apps Market to Grow at CAGR of 34% through 2033; Expansion into Remote Monitoring Capabilities to Bolster Growth

Newark, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.4 Billion Urgent Care Apps market will reach USD 44.8 Billion by 2033. Expansion into remote monitoring capabilities is one major factor that may create lucrative opportunities for Urgent Care Apps devices in the market. Greater expansion into monitoring patients’ health remotely is one major factor that may benefit the growth of the Urgent Care Apps in the market. Which in turn allows for offering preventive solutions for heart-related diseases and strokes.



Key Insight of the Urgent Care Apps Market



North America accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period accounting for 44% of the total market. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the period forecasted.



North America emerged as the largest global Urgent Care Apps market, accounting for 44% of the total market. Owing to the increasing demand for smartphones, increasing numbers of healthcare services, hospitals, and clinics in the region. Additionally, rapidly growing numbers of remote consultancy have witnessed the highest growth in the region post-COVID. Whereas, Asia Pacific accounts for the highest growth rate in the market owing to an increased demand for both telehealth and telemedicine in the region.



In-hospital communications apps dominated the market accounting for 55% of the total market.



In-hospital communications apps dominated the market segment, with a market share of 55% in the global market. Owing to the rapidly growing demand for building and enhancing communication and coordination with healthcare facilities. Whereas, Emergency care triage is the fastest-growing segment towards higher demand for immediate assistance in critical situations.



Stroke segment accounted for the largest share of the market share of 37% in 2023.



The stroke segment has dominated the Urgent Care Apps market with a market share of 37% in 2023. Owing to rising incidences of strokes across the globe. Further, the product plays a huge role in driving the growth of this segment owing to early detection of the strokes, from the symptoms generated. The trauma segment is the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to a rising number of injuries such as burns, fractures, wounds, and others.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 34% 2033 Value Projection USD 44.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.4 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product, Clinical area, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Urgent Care Apps Market Growth Drivers Rising smartphone adoption

Latest Development:



● In March 2023, AlayaCare entered into a partnership agreement with Forcura. The main objective of this partnership agreement was to utilize the healthcare workflow management platform of Forcura. Thereby helping the end-user customer base to solve their ultimate queries.



● In July 2022, AlayaCare introduced a new product line of secure messaging features that allows the office staff and care teams to communicate and exchange information quickly and easily.



● In February 2022, Stryker Corporation acquired Vocera Communications. The main objective behind this acquisition was to provide comprehensive solutions for healthcare providers for managing collaborating and coordinating with patient safety, and other clinical workflows.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising smartphone adoption



Smartphones are a crucial part of daily life. It has not only made people’s lives easier but also has helped them in accessing healthcare services, with ease. The users can now consult doctors and other medical practitioners remotely in case of any adversities. Thereby breaking the geographical barriers and unveiling new market potential for the Urgent Care Apps.



Restraint: Rising concerns over data privacy and data security



Urgent Care Apps and other apps like these apps handle large amounts of sensitive data relating to the patient’s health. Thus concerns related to the breach and leak of their confidential data make, the users apprehensive about using the same. Which in turn may pose a significant threat to the Urgent Care Apps Market, in the period forecasted.



Opportunity: Expansion into remote monitoring capabilities



Greater expansion into monitoring patients’ health remotely is one major factor that may benefit the growth of the Urgent Care Apps in the market. Which in turn allows for offering preventive solutions of heart-related diseases and strokes



Challenge: Rising number of market players



The increasing number of competitors in the market presents a significant challenge for Urgent Care Apps. The growing competition directly affects the sensitivity of product prices, as the higher number of market players has a direct impact on the overall cost of the product. This, in turn, influences customers' purchasing decisions.



Some of the major players operating in the Urgent Care Apps market are:



• Argusoft

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Zocdoc Inc

• Teladoc Health

• Johnson & Johnson

• Brave Care Inc

• TigerConnect

• Stryker Corporation

• AlayaCare

• Allm Inc



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Emergency Care Triage Apps

● In-hospital Communication Apps

● Post-hospital Apps



By Clinical area:



● Trauma

● Stroke

● Cardiac Conditions

● Others



About the report:



The global Urgent Care Apps market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



