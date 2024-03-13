Smart Fleet Management Market To Reach USD 1,031.2 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Fleet Management Market size was valued at USD 502.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,031.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Smart fleet management solutions are revolutionizing diverse industries like logistics, transportation, construction, and public services. These solutions leverage data and connected technologies such as GPS tracking, telematics data, and IoT sensors to improve fleet operations. As a result, companies are experiencing a range of benefits, such as cost savings and increased productivity.

One of the main advantages of these solutions is that they help reduce operational costs and improve asset return on investment. This is achieved through features such as idling reduction, route optimization, and early fleet notification of mechanical issues for quick resolution. Additionally, they offer real-time, consistent oversight of field operations, driver behaviors, and vehicle and asset conditions, which helps streamline operations across the entire fleet. As a result, many companies are adopting these solutions to stay competitive.

To ensure the safety of these systems, multilevel security systems are being utilized to increase threat visibility, detection, response, investigation, and remediation. Furthermore, automotive-specific threat intelligence products are integrated into the vehicle ecosystem to tackle large-scale cyber risks. OEMs, cybersecurity providers, and researchers are collaborating to develop these products. As a result, the market growth of smart fleet management solutions continues to skyrocket, driven by increasing awareness about road safety and the benefits of these solutions.

Segmentation Overview:

The global smart fleet management market has been segmented into transportation, application, connectivity, and region. The roadways segment had the largest market share. This segment offers solutions for tracking and managing fleets of commercial vehicles that travel on highways and urban roads. The ADAS segment accounted for a greater market share due to its ability to enhance safety and efficiency. ADAS systems, including sensors, cameras, and software embedded in the vehicle, help prevent accidents and improve driving behavior. Furthermore, regulations like the European Union mandate ADAS features in new vehicles, particularly for commercial fleets.

Smart Fleet Management Market Report Highlights:

The global smart fleet management market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2032.

Due to the increasing demand for telematics systems, Asia Pacific is driving the market for smart fleet management. These solutions use high-quality data to optimize routes and reduce costs and carbon emissions. The government's focus on sustainability is also driving growth in this market.

Some prominent players in the Smart Fleet Management market report include Verizon, Denso Corporation, Infosys Limited, Continental AG, Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sierra Wireless, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Infineon Technologies AG.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Infosys Foundation collaborates with C-CAMP to enhance maternity care in Karnataka using innovative medical technologies.

- Hitachi Energy signs a major order with TransnetBW to supply grid stabilization technology to expand renewable energy and improve power quality in the transmission grid.

Smart Fleet Management Market Segmentation:

By Transportation: Railways, Roadways, Airways, and Waterways

By Application: Tracking, Optimization, ADAS, Remote Diagnostics, and Others

By Connectivity: Short Range, Long Range, and Cloud

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

