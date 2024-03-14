Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market Expected to Surge at 6.5% CAGR by 2034 Amid Growing Population and Demand for Infant Nutrition Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) market is estimated to reach US$ 100.8 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, human milk oligosaccharide sales are poised to increase at a CAGR of 6.5%. The global market is estimated to reach US$ 161.6 million by 2034.



Escalating demand for infant formula products that emulate the nutritional composition of breast milk is driving the human milk oligosaccharide market. As awareness of breast milk's unique benefits grows, parents and caregivers are seeking human milk oligosaccharides that closely resemble breast milk for optimal infant nutrition.

Rising birth rates, urbanization, and the growing prevalence of working mothers are the factors contributing to a greater reliance on human milk oligosaccharides as a primary source of infant nutrition. Advancements in extraction and purification technologies are making HMOs more accessible to formula manufacturers and other industries seeking to incorporate them into their products.

Leading companies are investing in research & development to innovate novel HMO structures. They are forming strategic partnerships with infant formula manufacturers and implementing efficient production processes for cost-effectiveness and scalability.

Key Takeaways from the Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market Report:

The global human milk oligosaccharide market is estimated to be US$ 100.8 million in 2024.

in 2024. The global market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on product type, the fucosylated segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 42.9 million by 2034.

by 2034. During the forecast period, China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% .

. Demand for human milk oligosaccharides in Japan is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.8% by 2034.





"The human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) market is experiencing robust growth fueled by rising awareness of their health benefits and expanding applications beyond infant nutrition. As demand continues to surge, innovations in production technologies and regulatory advancements are set to be pivotal in shaping the market's trajectory and fostering further development." -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Jennewein Biotechnologies GmbH, KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO. LTD., DSM, Nestle Health Science, DUPONT, zuChem Inc., Glycosyn LLC, Elicityl SA, and Dextra Laboratories Limited are key human milk oligosaccharides manufacturers listed in the report.

The human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) market has a diverse and dynamic competitive landscape. Leading companies focus on research & development, new formulations, and sustainable sourcing to expand their customer base. Key manufacturers also emphasize product certifications, environmentally friendly practices, and satisfying the increased demand for natural & sustainable ingredients.

For instance,

In 2021 , BASF announced the approval of PREBILAC, its 2’-FL brand, by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

, BASF announced the approval of PREBILAC, its 2’-FL brand, by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). In 2022, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, finalized the construction of a manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) at its Thai subsidiary, Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co, Ltd.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global human milk oligosaccharide market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the human milk oligosaccharide market based on product type (fucosylated [2FL, 2FL DFL, and 3FL], silylated [3SL and 6SL], and non-fucosylated neutral [LNT, LNnT, and LNFP], end-use (infant formula and dietary supplements), and regions.

Key Companies Profiled

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO. LTD.

DSM

Nestle Health Science

DUPONT

zuChem Inc.

Glycosyn LLC

Elicityl SA

Dextra Laboratories Limited

Carbosynth Limited

Human Milk Oligosaccharide (HMO) Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Fucosylated 2FL 2FL DFL 3FL

Silylated 3SL 6SL

Non-fucosylated Neutral LNT LNnT LNFP





By End-use:

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania





