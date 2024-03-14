PanTera signs a second agreement for the supply of actinium-225

PanTera’s continues to deploy its strategy to become a market leader into the production and distribution of Ac225



Mol, Belgium, March 14, 2024: PanTera, the Belgian radioisotope producer created as a joint venture by IBA and SCK CEN with the primary goal to secure large-scale production of actinium-225 (225Ac), today announces the signing of a strategic supply contract with an undisclosed partner. This second supply agreement from PanTera underscores its commitment to enabling the advancement of transformative cancer treatments and reflects the growing demand for 225Ac in cutting-edge clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, PanTera will provide 225Ac to its partner for at least the next 2 years, with options for future prolongation. This important contract represents 15% to 20% of the yearly volumes PanTera will be producing based on the thorium-229 (229Th) to be provided by TerraPower. Financial terms of the contract are not disclosed.

This new agreement reflects PanTera’s unique position as a reliable, long-term, EU-based supplier of 225Ac. Over the next 5 years, the company will continue to work on securing and increasing access to 225Ac for clinical trial needs, as well as the construction of a large-scale, state-of-the-art production facility to address the growing global demand.

Sven Van den Berghe, CEO of PanTera, commented, “We welcome this second strategic supply contract as a confirmation of our chosen strategy. Providing 225Ac as from this year is extremely important to support the industry in its development and qualification of these promising treatments in the fight against cancer. In the meantime, PanTera is progressing rapidly towards launching its large-scale production to meet the anticipated significant global radioisotope demand increase once targeted 225Ac-based therapeutics are approved in 4-5 years.”

225Ac is an alpha-emitter which, when attached to a tumour-seeking vector, can deliver therapeutic doses of radiation directly to tumours and metastases, destroying the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue. It is widely regarded as an isotope with tremendous potential in Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) across a range of cancer types. Whilst there is high demand for 225Ac for clinical trial today, there is already a global supply shortage. PanTera was launched by IBA and SCK CEN in 2022 to address this supply issue both in the short and the long term.

About PanTera

PanTera, an IBA and SCK CEN joint-venture, aims to secure the large-scale production of actinium-225 (225Ac), one of the most promising alpha-emitting radioisotopes to fight cancers. By working towards this large-scale production, PanTera’s ultimate goal is to improve the accessibility of future innovative cancer therapy based on 225Ac and theranostics in general.

More information can be found at: www.pantera-life.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About SCK CEN

70 years of experience in nuclear research and technology

SCK CEN is one of the largest research institutions in Belgium. Every day, more than 900 employees dedicate themselves to developing peaceful applications of radioactivity. SCK CEN's research activities focus on three main areas: innovative nuclear systems, nuclear waste management and dismantling, and the resolute fight against cancer. World-renowned, SCK CEN shares its knowledge through countless publications and training courses, so that this pool of exceptional competence can be maintained.

More information can be found at: www.sckcen.be

CONTACTS

PanTera

Sven Van den Berghe– info@pantera-life.com

IBA :

Soumya Chandramouli (Chief Financial Officer) – investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien (Corporate Communication Director) – communication@iba-group.com

+32 10 475 890

SCK CEN

Wendy De Groote – pers@sckcen.be

+32 471 78 37 35

