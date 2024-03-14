Gill Lungley to become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV Bank Limited

As of 1 April 2024, Gill Lungley will become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. She is the fourth Independent Non-Executive Director (INED) to join the Board of Directors of LHV Bank Limited. Gill will also become a member of the Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee of LHV Bank Limited.



Gillian (known as Gill) is a seasoned financial services executive and Board Director. She has broad experience in the financial field as an INED, executive director as well as leading technology and operations teams at an international level. Gill’s early career began at J.P Morgan. She has since enjoyed a successful career holding senior technology positions in Credit Suisse, UBS and Deutsche Bank.

Gill is currently serving as an INED at Citibank Europe PLC where she is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Risk and Audit Committees, Fnality Services Limited, where she is Chair of the Board (subject to regulatory approval), Chair of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee and member of the Risk and Audit Committee. Outside of her plural career in financial services, Gill also acts as Trustee and Treasurer for T&M Greg Trust, which is a small charity taking care of the ownership and management of buildings, facilities, and open space in Hertfordshire.

Gill’s INED career began in 2002, when she served as INED for Markit SERV Limited. She has also previously served as an INED at the UK Home Office Audit Committee (April 2004–April 2007), CLS Group Holdings AG & CLS Bank International (April 2016–November 2018), Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust (June 2019–June 2020) and most recently at Société Generale International Limited (December 2019–December 2020).

Before pursuing her INED career, Gill has spent over 30 years in Financial Services. Her achievements and contribution to financial services was recognised at an industry level in 2013 as winner of Banking Technology's award for "Outstanding contribution by a female in Financial Technology’.

Gill graduated with BA (Hons) Business Studies, MPhil Business Studies, from Trent Polytechnic and Universitat Gesamthochschule (Germany).

Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Board commented on Gill’s appointment: "The basis of our successful service development is our skilful use of technology. We are delighted to appoint Gill to the LHV Bank Board. She has a deep technology background together with broad knowledge in Banking and Financial Services. Her experience is a much-welcomed addition to the UK Bank board."

Gill Lungley and the persons related to her do not hold shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1080 people. As at the end of February, LHV’s banking services are being used by 424,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 121,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 164,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

