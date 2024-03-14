Virtualware partners with Xplorient to introduce VIROO in UK

Bilbao, Spain, March 14, 2024.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in virtual reality has signed a partnership agreement with the London-based start-up Xplorient to drive VIROO's presence in the UK market.

Xplorient has officially joined the VIROO Partner Programme to bring the cutting-edge VR as a Service (VRaaS) solution, VIROO, to UK organizations and consumers. This will open up unprecedented opportunities for innovation, engagement, and growth in sectors such as education, healthcare, retail, real estate, and entertainment.

Rachel E. E. Garwood, Founder and CEO of Xplorient, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating “We are excited to partner with VIROO. We look forward to deploying our innovative career development simulators on the VIROO platform to empower people to envision, embrace, and unleash their future potential."

Under the motto "Explore. Discover. Transform", Xplorient helps organizations and individuals, explore and discover their potential and transform for the better, using Extended Reality (XR) solutions.

Also experienced in the development of learning management systems, they aim to enhance the experience of career exploration, professional development, advancement and fulfillment through immersive XR products and services.

“There is no doubt that there is great potential for expansion in the UK. Establishing a direct presence and implementing targeted initiatives in this market will help us to achieve our growth objectives” says Jesus Garrido, Global Sales Manager at Virtualware.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company and since April 2023 the company has been listed on the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLVIR).

Virtualware’s flagship product, VIROO, is redefining the realm of enterprise VR, driving its adoption forward, leveraging innovative and sustainable strategies. Recognized for its pioneering approach in the immersive technology sector, VIROO is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications in industry and education.

The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.

