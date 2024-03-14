Faron to Host Webcast to Discuss latest data from Phase 1 part of the BEXMAB Study of Bexmarilimab

TURKU, Finland and BOSTON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing a CLEVER approach to reprogramming myeloid cells to activate anti-tumor immunity in hematological and solid tumor microenvironments, today announces it will host a virtual BEXMAB update event on Tuesday, March 19 at 11.00 EET/9am GMT, following the most recent data cut-off and scheduled analysis.



Participants of the webcast will include Dr. Mika Kontro, MD, PhD, Associate Professor at the University of Helsinki and BEXMAB Principal Investigator; Dr. Maija Hollmen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Faron, Dr Juho Jalkanen, MD, PhD, Chief Operating Officer at Faron and members of Faron’s senior management team.

During the event the Company will discuss latest data from the ongoing BEXMAB trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients, with a particular focus on the durability of remission and objective responses following treatment with bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care. This interactive event will also include an introduction to myeloid leukemia, insights into bexmarilimab’s unique mode of action and the Company’s latest understanding of the early and long-term efficacy of bexmarilimab treatment. Faron will also provide an update on bexmarilimab’s future development pathway and business opportunity. Part of the discussion will be done in Finnish and summary in English.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast. To register for the event visit: https://faron.videosync.fi/bexmab-study-update/ or contact the IR team for more information at investor.relations@faron.com.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company’s lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

