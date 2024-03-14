Bayer and Aignostics to collaborate on next generation precision oncology

Not intended for UK Media

Strategic multi-year research collaboration to identify novel targets with strong disease links and to accelerate clinical development, further strengthening Bayer’s precision oncology development portfolio

Co-development of a novel target identification platform leveraging multimodal patient data and industry-leading AI/ML algorithms

Development of computational pathology algorithms connecting baseline data such as molecular tumor profiles with patient outcome to enable better patient identification, stratification, and selection for clinical trials



BERLIN, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayer and Aignostics GmbH today announced a strategic collaboration on several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered approaches with applications in precision oncology drug research and development. Aignostics is a spin-off from one of the world’s leading hospitals, Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and a global leader in using computational pathology to transform complex biomedical data into biology insights.

The partners will co-create a novel target identification platform that leverages Aignostics’ technology and proprietary multimodal patient cohorts, and Bayer’s deep expertise in discovering and developing novel oncology therapies. In addition, the collaboration will include the development of computational pathology algorithms powered by AI and machine learning (ML) that connect baseline pathology data, such as molecular tumor profiles, with clinical data, such as patient outcomes, to enable better patient identification, stratification, and selection for clinical trials.

The goal of the multi-year research collaboration is to identify novel cancer targets with a strong disease link through AI models applied to multimodal patient data and to accelerate clinical development of oncology programs. This approach has the potential to address some of the challenges currently experienced in target discovery and disease heterogeneity.

“Gaining insights into human disease biology, discovering targets with a strong disease link by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning and multimodal pathology into precision drug development has a huge potential for our R&D innovation strategy,” said Christian Rommel, Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division and Head of Research and Development. “Bringing Aignostics' technical knowhow and their access to large patient datasets together with Bayer's expertise in cancer research and development will enable discoveries and faster clinical development, helping to provide cancer patients with more impactful medicines.”

The collaboration will leverage Aignostics’ technology and access to longitudinal, multimodal clinical data sets in well characterized patient cohorts to discover new oncology targets for high unmet medical need indications. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate on multiple discovery programs and initiate at least two target identification programs.

“Innovation at Aignostics has always been fueled by close collaboration with clinicians and biopharma. With this partnership, we’re thrilled to take that approach to the next level. Fusing our technology and multimodal data with Bayer’s extensive expertise in drug discovery and clinical development has the potential to generate better drugs for patients with high unmet need in less time. Together with Bayer, we’re excited to transform AI’s immense potential into a reality for healthcare,” said Viktor Matyas, CEO of Aignostics GmbH.

Aignostics will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and royalties on any commercialized therapies that result from the collaboration.

About Aignostics

Aignostics combines proprietary access to multimodal clinical datasets, industry-leading AI technologies, and rigorous science to develop best-in-class insights for the next generation of precision medicine. Through collaborations with its biopharma partners, Aignostics supports drug discovery, translational research, clinical trials, and CDx development across multiple therapeutic areas. Established in 2018, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin, one of the world’s largest and most esteemed university hospitals. Aignostics is funded by leading VC investors and has operations in Berlin and New York.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Bayer Media Contact:

Julia Schulze, phone +49 175 5866 432

Email: julia.schulze@bayer.com

Aignostics Media Contact:

MC Services AG, Kaja Skorka, Dr. Regina Lutz, phone: +49 89-210 2280

Email: aignostics@mc-services.eu

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer

Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Find more information at https://aignostics.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aignostics

jds (2024-0053E)

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.