EAF INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that GrafTech International Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or "the Company") (NYSE: EAF) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired GrafTech securities between February 8, 2019 and August 23, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EAF .

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, GrafTech made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) GrafTech’s manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico had for decades chronically contaminated neighboring communities with harmful carcinogenic gasses and particulate matter;

(2) GrafTech had signed agreements with local authorities committing itself to improving the environmental performance of its Monterrey facility, but repeatedly failed to honor these commitments;

(3) GrafTech had been repeatedly warned over an approximately 30-year period regarding its wanton disregard for the environment and health and well-being of people near its operations in Monterrey, Mexico;

(4) GrafTech’s operations in Monterrey, Mexico were not in compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations;

(5) GrafTech had failed to adequately remediate the environmental problems caused by the Monterrey facility following the 2019 administrative proceeding conducted by the Department of Sustainable Development of the State of Nuevo León;

(6) the government of Apodaca had sought intervention from the State of Nuevo León authorities to curtail and prevent the adverse environmental impacts and noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations caused by the Monterrey facility;

(7) GrafTech’s purported cost leadership was achieved in substantial part by failing to implement appropriate and effective environmental safeguards at its manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico;

(8) GrafTech’s capital expenditures and/or related operational projects were woefully insufficient to adequately address the harm that GrafTech’s operations in Monterrey, Mexico had inflicted on the environment and people within the neighboring communities;

(9) as a result of the above, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that GrafTech’s manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico would be severely disrupted by government action or enforcement; and

(10) as a result of the above, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that its supplies of pin stock and graphite electrodes would be withdrawn and/or materially diminished, thereby materially harming GrafTech’s business, operations, reputation, and financial results.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EAF or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in GrafTech you have until March 25, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

