Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 14 March 2024

No. 9/2024

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S will be held on

Thursday 11 April 2024 at 11:00 (CEST)

at ISS Facility Services A/S, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting (including Appendix 1) is enclosed.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at

https://www.issworld.com/en/investor/investor-relations/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachments