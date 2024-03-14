Blackford and Pixyl Partner to Aid Detection and Monitoring of Neurological Diseases

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic AI platform and solutions provider, and Pixyl, an award-winning French MedTech firm specializing in AI-powered MRI solutions, today announced a commercial partnership to bring Pixyl.Neuro™, a next-generation AI software for brain MRI analysis, to healthcare professionals via the Blackford Platform.



Blackford’s tried-and-tested platform solution provides healthcare professionals access to an extensive portfolio of more than 120 AI solutions designed to drive clinical accuracy and efficiency and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Pixyl’s advanced technology into the Blackford Platform, Blackford can offer healthcare providers more powerful tools to support the diagnosis and monitoring of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases on MRI.

"Pixyl's commitment to the detection and management of neurological diseases is a great fit with our mission to leverage AI to improve the lives of patients and populations," said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. "We’re therefore delighted to add the Pixyl.Neuro™ brain MRI analysis application to the already extensive portfolio of AI solutions available via our platform.”

Pixyl.Neuro™ automatically analyzes brain MRI images to support rapid detection, early diagnosis and objective monitoring of neurological disorders, leveraging generative AI technology to ensure robust performance in real-world practice. It enables improved insight and decision-making in clinical studies and routine clinical practice.

Using minimal MRI protocols and providing results in a matter of minutes, Pixyl.Neuro demonstrated enhanced detection rates up to 28% [1] and accelerated MRI reading time, and supports early differential diagnosis [2]. The solution has received FDA 510(k) (class II) clearance in the USA, as well as the CE-mark class IIa certification in the European Union under the new Medical Device Regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blackford, a proven leader in AI adoption, to ensure that medical professionals can access the most advanced AI solutions and instantly access the information needed to diagnose and treat diseases earlier," notes Senan Doyle, CEO at Pixyl. "This partnership is not just a technological collaboration, but a fusion of shared visions aimed at enhancing radiology workflows and elevating patient care."

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford’s tailored approach to AI solutions, visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Pixyl

Pixyl was founded with a vision to transform patient care by placing the most advanced medical imaging AI directly in the hands of medical professionals. We focus on the highly challenging application of MRI analysis, leveraging generative AI technology to achieve unparalleled performance in real-world settings.

We achieved acclaim by winning the prestigious French Radiology Society data challenge for our predictive AI solutions, and our expanding portfolio of MRI solutions is driven by the partnerships and collaboration with world-renowned leading healthcare organizations.

Pixyl is used today by over 100 centers in more than 12 countries across Europe, North America and Africa.

Pixyl is backed by Medevice, Elaia, Crédit Agricole (C2AD) Investments and Holnest.

For more information, please visit www.pixyl.ai, follow us on LinkedIn or reach out to us by email at contact@pixyl.ai

For more information, contact:

Nick Cole, VP Marketing, Blackford

Email: nick.cole@blackfordanalysis.com

Phone: +44 7812164790

Edouard Geoffroy, Chief Business & Development Officer, Pixyl SAS

Email: marketing@pixyl.ai

References:

[1] Dehaene et al. Radiologists and Artificial Intelligence on clinically relevant metrics for detecting activity in Multiple-Sclerosis patients. ESNR 2023 & Pixyl.Neuro.MS white paper, 2023

[2] Pixyl.Neuro.BV white paper - 2023