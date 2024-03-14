SMDG Announces Appointment of Industry Leader Dr. Zsuzsanna Devecseri to the Board of Directors

DURHAM, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S. M. Discovery Group (SMDG), a preclinical-stage company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and rare pediatric disorders, announced today the appointment of Dr. Zsuzsanna Devecseri, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Devecseri is a highly successful biopharmaceutical business executive who brings extensive leadership experience to SMDG as it progresses towards an important critical period of Research & Development growth and expansion.



“It is with pleasure that I welcome Zsuzsanna, the Global Head, Medical Affairs, Oncology, Novartis, to our Board of Directors,” said Shadi Farhangrazi, Chief Executive Officer of SMDG and chairman of the board. “Not only is Zsuzsanna an exceptional leader, she is also a passionate physician and scientist. She has devoted her life to bringing lifesaving therapies to patients, first as a pediatric physician and then through her leadership positions at Abbott, Sanofi, Genzyme, and now at Novartis. I know she is bringing her passion to help patients and her outstanding pharmaceutical expertise and advice to SMDG. Zsuzsanna and our team share a common vision of bringing transformative therapies to patients.”

Dr. Devecseri added, “I am thrilled to join the team and the board of SMDG. My passion for lifesaving therapies has been the driver of my whole professional career. SMDG’s vision, scientific knowledge and technical capabilities combined with exceptional people is inspiring and deeply engaging. I look forward to working closely with SMDG’s outstanding team, CEO, and the board, to help the company through continued growth and advance the company’s mission and vision.”

Dr. Devecseri started her career as a pediatric oncologist after graduating from the Semmelweis University of Medicine in Hungary. She later obtained an MBA in Economics from Corvinus University and a certificate in Health Economics and Outcomes Research from the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr. Devecseri has certification in health insurance and marketing excellence and is also a certified coach. She started her career in the pharmaceutical industry in 2003 and held various commercial and medical roles with increasing responsibility across multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolism, oncology, and rare diseases at Abbott, Sanofi, Genzyme, and recently Novartis. Dr. Devecseri has had the opportunity to build and lead high-performing, engaged teams, and has gained a deep understanding of healthcare systems globally.

About S. M. Discovery Group (SMDG)

SMDG is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the development of transformative and life-saving first-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and rare pediatric disorders. The company has performed extensive preclinical studies showing outstanding capability and unprecedented safety of SMDG’s therapeutic platforms, NanoLigand Carriers™ (NLC™) and NanoLigand Blocks™ (NLB™) to deliver nucleic acid therapeutics for gene therapy across biological barriers, particularly the Brain-Blood Barrier. SMDG’s therapeutic library was invented by Professor Moein Moghimi, Newcastle University and University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Center.

