Global Power Distribution Unit Market Size To Worth USD 13.68 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 13.73%

New York, United States, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Power Distribution Unit Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.78 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.68 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.73% during the projected period.





A device that manages electrical power in a data center is known as a "power distribution unit," "main distribution unit," or "distribution unit." The technology's goal is to manage the data center's electrical power supply for computers, servers, and networking equipment. There are three types of power distribution units: metering PDUs, switching PDUs, and intelligent/monitored PDUs. The global market for power distribution units (PDUs) is rapidly expanding. PDUs are essential components in electrical systems because they distribute power from a single source to multiple devices or equipment across a network. Some of the major factors expected to drive the market include the proliferation of data center requirements, declining power consumption, rapid growth in the amount of data generated, and rising demand for data storage. Rising demand for data centers and cloud services is driving PDU adoption while increasing IT investment and digital transformation initiatives are driving the global power distribution unit market forward. However, advanced PDUs have high initial and ongoing costs, which limit market growth. In some regions, a lack of understanding of the advantages of advanced PDUs hampers market expansion.

Global Power Distribution Unit Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Metered, Monitored, Switched, Basic, Others), By Power Phase (Single Phase, Triple Phase), By Application (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Processing Industries, Automotive, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The switched segment is anticipated to grow at rapid pace in the global power distribution unit market during the projected timeframe.

The global power distribution unit market is categorized by type into metered, monitored, switched, basic, and others. Among these, the switched segment is anticipated to grow at rapid pace in the global power distribution unit market during the projected timeframe. Switched PDUs can receive SNMP alerts and grant specific access rights to specified outlets or groups. The globalization of cloud technology, combined with the spread of IT infrastructure, has increased the need for efficient and intelligent server management.

The triple-phase segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global power distribution unit market during the forecast period.

Based on the power phase, the global power distribution unit market is divided into a single phase and a triple phase. Among these, the triple-phase segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global power distribution unit market during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the widespread use of three-phase power by major consumer segments such as data centers, laboratories, and military and defense. Furthermore, three-phase power provides more balanced power loads and allows for a greater flow of power into server racks in data centers, thereby accelerating market growth.

The telecom & IT segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global power distribution unit market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global power distribution unit market is divided into telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing & processing Industries, automotive, and others. Among these, the telecom & IT segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global power distribution unit market during the forecast period. The telecom industry is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and lightning-fast innovation. The growth of the mobile device market is driving the global telecommunications industry forward, as the number of people connecting through smartphones increases year after year, creating opportunities for the telecom and IT sectors.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global power distribution unit market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global power distribution unit market over the forecast period. Power distribution unit demand in the telecom and IT sectors is increasing as IT infrastructure development accelerates. Similarly, the healthcare sector presents a market opportunity due to increased demand for life-saving equipment that requires a constant power supply for critical operations.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global power distribution unit market during the projected timeframe. The growing expansion of corporate infrastructure in developing countries, combined with increased sales of healthcare machinery and laboratory equipment, is propelling the global power distribution unit market forward.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Power Distribution Unit Market include General Electric Company, Aclara Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Oracle Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Co., Itron Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SEand Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, ABB declared that it will invest $25 million in its smart grid division. The investment will expand the company's global reach and be used to develop innovative smart grid technology and solutions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Power Distribution Unit Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Power Distribution Unit Market, Type Analysis

Metered

Monitored

Switched

Basic

Others

Global Power Distribution Unit Market, Power Phase Analysis

Single Phase

Triple Phase

Global Power Distribution Unit Market, Application Analysis

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Processing Industries

Automotive

Others

Global Power Distribution Unit Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



