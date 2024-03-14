Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots Partners with PERAC Eduverse to Help Develop ChatGPT AI Course Series

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with PERAC Eduverse, a subsidiary platform of Avantis Education, a well-known immersive teaching and learning company in the UK. Aurora Mobile will use its AI bot creation platform, GPTBots, to help PERAC Eduverse develop the ChatGPT AI series of courses for primary and secondary school students in Hong Kong, further promoting the development of AI STEAM by cultivating students’ interest in AI.



With the advent of Industry 4.0 and the transition to a smarter era, it has become crucial to raise awareness and interest in AI among primary and secondary school students. To achieve this goal, PERAC Eduverse has developed a series of interactive teaching and learning scenarios using GPTBots, including “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cultural City Planner”, “Entrepreneurial Creative Thinking”, “I Want to Be a Director” and “Greater Bay Area Career Exploration Planning”. In these scenarios, students can use AI chatbots to generate content, sounds, and images to express their creative ideas.

For example, in the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cultural City Planner" scenario, students can use the Prompt technique to create a content outline for planning the cultural development of the Greater Bay Area (“GBA”), using the AI bot they create on the GPTBots platform, GPTBot, to plan the distinctive features of the cultural development cities in the GBA. Through these immersive experiences, students can bring their individual characteristics to their learning journey and use the GPTBots platform to enhance their planning skills and innovative thinking combined with their artistic and cultural knowledge.

Students can create their own GPTBots on the GPTBots platform in about an hour without any programming experience. Meanwhile, the platform also provides a variety of functional plug-ins to give students' own GPTBots different special features. When students are done creating their GPTBot, they can publish it on the platform and share it with their classmates.

By utilizing various teaching and learning elements, GPTBots helps PERAC Eduverse develop a series of courses to cultivate students' cultural literacy, encourage them to showcase their personality, and exchange creative ideas with classmates by displaying their works on the platform, helping students become aspiring creators with a vision for the future.

This successful collaboration between Aurora Mobile and PERAC Eduverse will also equip students with the tools and knowledge necessary to deeply understand the AI-driven world, helping them to succeed in future challenges and opportunities. This collaboration represents a significant effort to leverage AI technology for educational innovation, and both parties will continue to explore additional opportunities in the future.

About GPTBots

GPTBots is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

Since its launch in September 2023, the GPTBots registered users (both corporates and developers) number exceeded 10,000 as of December 31, 2023 with more than 60% originated internationally. These registered users are from more than 30 countries worldwide ranging from China, USA, India, Japan, Australia, Germany, Switzerland just to name a few. These registered users are from different industry verticals covering different spectrums of the market. However, as this business is at an early stage, the revenue contribution to the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is very insignificant.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

