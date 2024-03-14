Europe Online Insurance Industry Foresees Significant Growth Amidst Rising Trend of Insurtech Investments

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Insurance - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2020 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging trends within the Europe Online Insurance Market, primarily influenced by technological advancements and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest a robust growth trajectory, with market size projections indicating an expansion from EUR 108.54 billion in 2024 to a substantial EUR 155.02 billion by 2029. Reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.39% during this forecasted period, the industry is experiencing transformative dynamics underpinning its progress.





The paradigm shift towards digital channels is reshaping the European insurance landscape rapidly, with online platforms starting to capture marketplace shares that were traditionally dominated by brokers and agents. While countries like Bulgaria remain reserved towards online insurance sales, regions such as Denmark and Estonia are witnessing an escalating adoption rate, highlighting the variability and potential within the European context.

Price comparison websites have become a prominent influencer in consumer decision-making processes. These platforms are not only facilitating greater transparency but are also triggering a flurry of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, thereby enhancing product offerings and market presence.

Covid-19 and the Digital Transformation in the Insurance Sector

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the insurance industry has embraced digital tools such as chatbots and videoconferencing to maintain and enhance client-intermediary relations. In Belgium, nearly 22% of brokerage offices are actively adopting InsurTech applications to optimize operational efficiency, establishing a trend that is quickly spreading across the sector.

Rising Numbers of Insurtech Funding: A Major Market Trend

The European insurance sector reached a record-breaking EUR 2.5 billion in funding during 2021. The ecosystem's maturity is evident, with significant mega-rounds announced throughout the year, reinforcing the market's high-growth outlook.

Europe Online Insurance Industry Overview

The intricacy of the evolving industry is further reflected in the competitive dynamics, where traditional insurance titans are joining forces with tech entities to maintain market relevance. Simultaneously, agile insurtech firms are progressively challenging the status quo through their innovative solutions. Eminent players contributing to market advancement include Allianz Se, Assicurazioni Generali, Axa Sa, and Munich Re, among others.

This detailed market analysis aims to provide stakeholders—company CEOs, directors, independent analysts, governmental entities, and potential investors alike—with a comprehensive insight into the European Online Insurance Market's present conditions and expected growth pattern. This research illuminates key facets of the market and encapsulates crucial developments, strategic industry activities, and a panorama of pending opportunities set to redefine the European insurance industry's horizons.

Interested parties are invited to access the full-length market research to cultivate an informed understanding of the competitive landscape and propel strategic decision-making processes. The report furnishes an expansive understanding of the market's nuances, brought into sharper focus with the unwavering support from seasoned analysts.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Allianz SE

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

AXA SA

Munich RE

Swiss Re AG

Aviva

Zurich Insurance*

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90vjpp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment