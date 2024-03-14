Vietnam Data Center Market Set for Steady Growth, Cloud Adoption and Modular Deployments Catalyzing Expansion Through 2028

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Data Center Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an insightful new industry analysis, recent research into the Vietnam Data Center Market forecasts a notable growth trajectory from 2024 to 2028. The study highlights that this market is being propelled by increasing investments in IT infrastructure from both the public and private sectors, with an emphasis on transitioning businesses to cloud environments, and adopting cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and big data analytics. As the digital landscape evolves, the market faces challenges including cybersecurity threats which could impact the upward curve.

The research report identifies a number of key market segments that contribute to the industry’s growth, including IT and telecom, BFSI, government, and healthcare. Market segmentation further drills down into solutions such as IT and general infrastructure, as well as the types of data centers such as corporate and web hosting. Geographically, the market is categorized into North Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and South Vietnam, each with its own growth patterns and opportunities.

Strategic Partnerships Enhancing Vietnam's Data Center Capabilities

One of the corporate highlights from the report is the strategic partnership between USDC Technology and Huawei Vietnam, which showcases the implementation of next-generation modular data center solutions to enhance customer experience. This collaboration underscores the industry's move towards sophisticated, scalable solutions that can adapt to a growing demand for advanced technological infrastructure.

Rise of Modular Data Center Design

The forecast emphasizes a significant spike in the deployment of modular data centers. These innovative designs tackle issues inherent in traditional data centers, such as high power usage effectiveness (PUE), and environmental impact. Modular setups can also lead to efficiency gains due to their plug-and-play nature, which reduces construction waste.

Emerging Trends Driving Data Center Demand

High-Performance Computing (HPC): Big data and IoT advancements are driving the adoption of HPC technologies, reinforcing the need for modular data center infrastructures that can flexibly meet these demands.

Data Privacy and Managed Services: While data privacy remains a concern, the burgeoning requirement for managed services presents a potential impediment to rapid market adoption, highlighting the delicate balance between innovation and security.

The Competitive Landscape of Vietnam's Data Center Market

The study offers a detailed analysis of major companies shaping the Vietnam Data Center Market. The presence of established corporations and emerging players in the market indicates a competitive and diverse industry landscape. While the research report does not comment on the sale or customization of the market data, it provides an exhaustive analysis of the current state and future prospects of Vietnam's data center sector. Entities interested in this sector can leverage the report for comprehensive market insights and trend analysis, vital for informed decision-making and strategic planning. For a deeper dive into Vietnam's Data Center Market, the complete industry trends, data, and forecasts can be accessed, offering a benchmark for understanding the advancements and potential hurdles lying ahead for this dynamic market segment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Cloud adoption driving demand for data centers.

Increased 5G network connectivity.

Increased usage of AI, IoT, big data, and digital transformation.

Challenges:

Data security concerns in data center networking.

Risk of failure from data center operations.

Trends & Developments:

Growing use of advanced technologies.

Low-cost data center solutions.

Increasing investment in submarine cables.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Vietnam

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

FPT Corporation

Viettel-CHT Ltd. Co

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group

KDDI Corporation

Hitachi Asia (Vietnam) Co. Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SAP Vietnam Co. Ltd

Microsoft Vietnam Limited Liability Company

IBM Vietnam Company Ltd

UNIVERSAL SMART DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGY

