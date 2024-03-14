Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% from 2023-2029.







KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi Arabia has about 24 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers here are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, center3(stc)'s Dammam Data Center is an Uptime-rated Tier III establishment.

center3 (stc) is among the top and one of the largest data center operators in the Saudi Arabia data center market and has planned to develop data centers with around 125 MW power capacity by 2025-2026.

Gulf Data Hub is also among the top colocation operators in the country. It is developing a new data center facility in Dammam and has further planned several facilities across Riyadh and Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabia data center market also witnessed submarine cables and inland connectivity developments. For instance, 2Africa, owned by China Mobile, Meta, center3 (stc), Orange Business Services, and a few other companies, would be the longest subsea cable that would be operational in 2024, having a length of over 27,950 miles, will connect Saudi Arabia with other countries such as India, the UAE, Spain, Egypt, the UK, Oman, and other countries.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services and the development of smart cities in Saudi Arabia will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country. Saudi Call signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese companies- Shanghai Lumaotong Group (LTG) and China Mobile International Limited (CMI)- to develop data center facilities in the country in September 2023.

The Saudi Arabia data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Saudi Arabia

Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Data Center Colocation Market in Saudi Arabia

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Tier Standards Investment

Geography

Key Market Participants

Appendix

