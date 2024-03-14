Global Air Freshener Market to Reach $17.79 Billion by 2028: Key Products, Customers, Applications, Distribution Channels, and Regional Dynamics

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Freshener Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, and Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report providing an in-depth analysis of the Global Air Freshener Market reveals key insights and market trends that are influencing the industry's growth trajectory. Estimated to expand from USD 13.91 billion in 2023 to USD 17.79 billion by 2028, the market is showing a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.04%.

This insightful report delves into the various dynamics shaping the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Interestingly, human emotions are identified as a notable factor alongside the more traditional market forces of price, supply, and demand curves, influencing purchasing decisions and creating distinctive market trends.

Key Market Segmentations

By Product: Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gels Air Fresheners, Candles Air Fresheners, and Other Air Fresheners

By Customer: Individual and Enterprise Customers

By Application: Households, Corporate Offices, and Automotive

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, and Others

By Geography: Coverage of Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions

The study sheds light on the competitive landscape, profiling key players in the market and examining their financial performance, strategic moves, and market shares. A Competitive Quadrant tool is also utilized within the analysis, assisting in categorizing companies based on industry position and performance.

Ansoff Analysis & Market Projections

The report incorporates an Ansoff Matrix analysis to suggest strategic growth directions for companies within the Air Freshener Market. Evaluation of potential risks associated with each strategic move is also provided, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of market growth opportunities and the associated challenges.

The compelling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on market dynamics are thoroughly examined, including the shifts in consumer behavior and supply chain disruptions that have impacted the industry. The analysis is complemented by a PESTLE examination and the implications of regulatory frameworks across different geographies.

Equipped with detailed qualitative and quantitative data, projections, and diverse analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces, this report stands out as an essential tool for stakeholders looking to navigate the Air Freshener Market with confidence. The report underscores crucial market trends and provides actionable recommendations for organizations aiming to solidify their market position.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Air Delights Inc.

Airwick

Ambi Pur

Balev Corp. Ltd.

Beaumont Products, Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Dr. Marcus International

Febreze

Glade

Godrej

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Jelly Belly UK

Mangalam CamPure

Odonil

Pinnacle Horizons Pty. Ltd.

Rexair LLC

Rubaru

Scott's Liquid Gold

Solimo

Vanesa

