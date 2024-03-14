Global Insect Repellent Market Report 2024-2028: Vaporizers, Sprays, Cream & Oils, Coils, and Other Products - Featuring Reckitt Benckiser Group , SC Johnson and Son, Spectrum Brands, Rentokil Initial, Rollins

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insect Repellent Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insect repellent market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by demand for organic insect repellent products, rising outdoor activities increase demand for insect repellent products, and rise in vector-borne diseases. Insect repellent fabrics are gaining an advantage over traditional DEET containing products, which is one of the prime reasons driving market growth over the next few years. Also, companies investing in R&D to develop insect repellents to kill the sars-cov-2 virus and low-viscosity silicone oils preventing mosquitoes, will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the insect repellent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The insect repellent market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Product
- Vaporizers
- Sprays
- Cream and oils
- Coils
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insect repellent market vendors that include:
- Alliance Sports Group L.P.
- Armatron Co.
- Aspectek
- BRILLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Eco Lips Inc.
- FUTURA DIRECT LTD.
- GreenYellow Electric Technology Co. Ltd.
- Helen of Troy Ltd.
- JT Eaton and Co. Inc.
- Koolatron
- Kudos Ayurveda
- Livin Well
- Pure Energy Apothecary
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Rentokil Initial PLC
- Rollins Inc.
- S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- SereneLife Home LLC
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Thermacell Repellents Inc.
- Trademark Global LLC
- Woodstream Corp.
Also, the insect repellent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8qj5l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.