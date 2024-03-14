Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 14 March 2024
Announcement no.18/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|126,328
|10,360,155
|7 March 2024
|2,000
|92.37
|184,740
|8 March 2024
|1,399
|96.10
|134,444
|11 March 2024
|1,488
|94.70
|140,914
|12 March 2024
|1,007
|94.80
|95,464
|13 March 2024
|2,000
|92.55
|185,100
|Accumulated under the programme
|134,222
|82.70
|11,100,816
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|392,750
|4.6%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
