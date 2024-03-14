Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2024-2030: Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, Players

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in healthcare technology and a mounting prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. This report details the Saudi Arabia IVD Market forecast from 2024 to 2030 and providing incisive insights into industry trends, growth, market share, the impact of inflation, and emerging opportunities for major companies.

With a predicted 4.33% CAGR between 2024 and 2030, the market is projected to reach approximately US$ 1.48 billion by 2030. Technological innovations, alongside the increasing application of biomarkers, have substantially improved diagnostic test yields, particularly in clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics, advancing the healthcare landscape in Saudi Arabia.

Trend Analysis and Company Dynamics

The comprehensive analysis of the Saudi Arabia IVD market offers an in-depth view of current trends and the dynamic progression of the market. With key insights into test types, products, and applications, the report sheds light on the considerable share held by ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) and CLIA (Chemiluminescent Immunoassay) tests, and the discernible increase in the adoption of instrument products.

ELISA & CLIA Tests

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

Rapid Test

Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)

In Situ Hybridization

The report also highlights the clinical chemistry field as a primary growth driver, with a focus on immunochemistry, hematology, and coagulation, among other applications, shaping the course of the IVD market in the region.

Key Players Spearheading Growth



Leaders in Diagnostic Solutions are playing a critical role in the evolution of the Saudi Arabia IVD market with recent developments showcasing their commitment to innovation and improvement in global health outcomes.

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

BD

BioMerieux

These companies are not only contributing to the growth curve through advanced product offerings but are also engaged in strategic partnerships and recent developments, emphasizing the priority given to innovation and reliability in diagnostic services.

Burgeoning Healthcare Investments

The Saudi Arabian government's substantial investments in healthcare and social development indicate a firm commitment to improving the country's medical diagnostics framework. Encouraging expansion in healthcare infrastructure and increased government and private sector investment are critical factors underpinning this growth trajectory.

The comprehensive scope of the report offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape, with a robust analysis of revenue and recent developments by leading companies. With an emphasis on rigorous research methodologies and key data points, the report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders and decision-makers navigating the Saudi IVD market landscape.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zffaxz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment