Cellulite Treatment Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 10.2%, Elevating to a Valuation of USD 1.7 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The cellulite treatment market was worth US$ 710.8 million in 2022. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to reach US$ 1.7 billion , increasing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Cellulite nonsurgical and minimally invasive treatments have become increasingly popular over the past few years. Acoustic wave therapy, laser therapy, and radiofrequency therapy are three technologies that are gaining popularity for providing effective results with minimal downtime.

The medical community and patients are increasingly exploring combination therapies to treat cellulite. The goal of this approach is to enhance overall efficacy. As technology advances, cellulite reduction techniques and devices become more sophisticated. Patients are often happier and more satisfied with results obtained by emerging technologies.

Cellulite treatment plans are increasingly personalized to reflect each patient's appearance, severity, and preferences. An approach that is tailored and effective is becoming increasingly popular. Cellulite reduction devices and topical products have become increasingly popular. Individuals seeking cost-effective and convenient solutions can take advantage of these products.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Players

Cellulite treatment firms provide mechanical and energy-based products in addition to topical treatments. Research is being conducted on cellulite treatment options to determine whether they are safe and effective.

Cynosure Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Alma Lasers

AbbVie Inc.

Candela Corporation

Key Developments

Cutera Inc.- Cutera specializes in laser and energy-based aesthetics. Their services include cellulite treatment, among other dermatological and cosmetic procedures. Skin tightening and cellulite reduction are possible with Cutera's laser and light-based devices.

Cynosure Inc.- Cynosure's laser products are primarily used for aesthetic and medical purposes. They may be able to reduce cellulite and contour the body with their products. Several devices in Cynosure's portfolio, including lasers and light sources, can treat cellulite non-invasively.

Alma Lasers- offers medical and aesthetic laser devices throughout the world. The company offers a variety of skin treatments based on a variety of technologies. Alma Lasers can use several energy-based methods to reduce cellulite and contour the body. These include lasers, radiofrequency, and other types of energy-based modalities.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on treatment type, energy-based treatment is predicted to drive demand for cellulite treatments.

In terms of technique, minimally invasive procedures will likely drive the demand for cellulite treatments.

Cellulite treatment is likely to receive considerable demand in the market due to the proliferation of dermatology clinics.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

As beauty standards and physical appearance become more important, cellulite treatments are becoming more popular. Continuous technological innovations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine drive the development of more effective and less invasive cellulite treatment options.

Lack of exercise, poor eating habits, and sedentary lifestyles contribute to cellulite development. With the prevalence of these factors increasing, cellulite treatments are becoming increasingly popular. As media, online platforms, and healthcare professionals provide more information about cellulite and its causes, the market for cellulite treatments is growing.

In recent years, minimally invasive and nonsurgical treatments have gained popularity among patients due to their desire to recover more quickly, experience fewer side effects, and experience less discomfort than traditional surgical treatments.

Cellulite treatment products and technologies are improved and developed through ongoing research and development by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. Cellulite treatments are driven by celebrity and influencer endorsements, which significantly impact public perceptions. Medical tourism has made cellulite treatments more accessible worldwide as individuals seek quality and cost-effective treatments overseas.

Cellulite treatment products are more credible and marketable when approved by regulatory authorities, promoting industry growth. Cellulite treatments have become more popular as individuals become more aware of their own bodies and their own body image.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

Cellulite treatment is expected to be a leading market in North America in the coming years. The United States and Canada hold a substantial share in the global cellulite treatment market. A growing awareness and demand for aesthetic treatments have led to steady market growth.

Continuous technological advancements have introduced several innovative and effective cellulite treatment options to the region. A growing number of patients are opting for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.

A growing number of patients are opting for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. Several major pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies in North America have developed, marketed, and researched products to treat cellulite. Innovation and competition are often driven by these companies. North American consumers are savvy about body aesthetics and the options available. Media and healthcare professionals can help raise awareness through education.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Energy-based Treatment

Mechanical Suction

Mechanical Suction and Thermal

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Others

Non-energy-based Treatment

Topical Creams

Oral Treatment

Others

By Technique

Non-invasive

Minimally Invasive

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Cosmetics Surgery Centers

Dermatology Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

