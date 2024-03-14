One Identity Cloud PAM EssentialsSM Launched to Streamline Management and Strengthen Protection of Privileged Access

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security, today announced the general availability of One Identity Cloud PAM Essentials. This innovative SaaS-based solution will simplify privileged access management (PAM) across the enterprise, with a specific focus on cloud applications and infrastructure.



The surge in cloud migration, coupled with the expansion of the attack surface and the growing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks, underscores the critical need for effective PAM solutions. By tightly controlling and auditing access to privileged accounts, PAM plays a pivotal role in bolstering an organization’s security posture and mitigating identity-based attacks.

Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity, emphasized the distinct advantage of PAM Essentials: “Unlike existing solutions in the market that often entail long and costly deployments, PAM Essentials can be up and running in minutes, without the need of additional infrastructure investments. This solution can save customers thousands of dollars on implementations, making sophisticated PAM security attainable for even the smallest of organizations.”

Small and mid-sized businesses, which often grapple with limited IT resources, stand to benefit significantly from this solution. According to KuppingerCole , 78% of them view comprehensive PAM solutions as integral to their cybersecurity strategy.

“The market has been in dire need of a cloud-based solution for Privileged Access Management that is easy to deploy and suitable for small and mid-sized businesses,” said Paul Cameron, Chief Revenue Officer at Intragen. “Many companies are struggling with audit failures and the inability to obtain cyber insurance due to insufficient control over administrator access users. PAM Essentials goes beyond a traditional on-premises solution; it aids in compliance and industry-specific standards, a crucial step in meeting cyber insurance requirements.”

With its exceptional time-to-value and streamlined management interface, PAM Essentials empowers security teams with robust controls, ensuring only authorized individuals can gain access to sensitive systems and data. The solution provides full visibility into user activities, facilitating proactive risk management through an intuitive user interface.

Brian Chappell, head of product at One Identity, highlighted the solution’s alignment with evolving compliance standards and cyber insurance requirements, stating: “In light of the SEC’s new disclosure requirements and increasingly stringent cyber insurance requirements, PAM Essentials equips businesses to adapt seamlessly. Our goal with PAM Essentials is to provide a scalable, user-friendly solution that instills confidence and peace of mind amidst the dynamic cybersecurity landscape.”

Key features of PAM Essentials include:

Cloud-native PAM functionality : Remote and hybrid security teams can access cloud applications and resources with ease.

: Remote and hybrid security teams can access cloud applications and resources with ease. Sessions-based privileged access : User sessions are monitored, controlled and recorded with remote access via SSH and RDP.

: User sessions are monitored, controlled and recorded with remote access via SSH and RDP. Privileged session recording : Structured audit logs, protocol proxy session recordings and isolation of user sessions create a strong forensic trail tracking potential threats.

: Structured audit logs, protocol proxy session recordings and isolation of user sessions create a strong forensic trail tracking potential threats. Secured credentials management : Central orchestration of auto-login, timely rotation of passwords and vaulting of local server accounts passwords reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

: Central orchestration of auto-login, timely rotation of passwords and vaulting of local server accounts passwords reduce the risk of unauthorized access. Secure tunnel technology : Eliminates the complexities of traditional network access solutions - with no VPN needed - by being built on zero-trust architecture.

: Eliminates the complexities of traditional network access solutions - with no VPN needed - by being built on zero-trust architecture. Native integration with OneLogin : Extended unified access management via centrally managed PAM Essentials is enabled for OneLogin customers.

: Extended unified access management via centrally managed PAM Essentials is enabled for OneLogin customers. Flexible: Users can quickly and effectively integrate existing directories and authentication controls.



To learn more about PAM Essentials, please visit https://www.oneidentity.com/products/one-identity-cloud-pam-essentials/ .

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

