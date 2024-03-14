Sustainability in Construction Market - Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global sustainability in construction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of global sustainability in the construction market is driven by increasing regulatory requirements for environmentally friendly building practices and growing consumer demand for green and energy-efficient buildings.

Key Market Trends

Green Building Certification: There is a growing emphasis on obtaining green building certifications to showcase a project's sustainability credentials. Clients and investors increasingly prioritize environment-friendly and resource-efficient construction practices, driving the adoption of these standards

Renewable Energy Integration: The integration of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and geothermal power into construction projects is gaining momentum. Builders are incorporating technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, decrease carbon emissions, and achieve energy independence

Circular Economy Principles: This involves practices like using recycled materials, designing for disassembly and reuse, and implementing strategies for waste reduction and recycling. Companies are recognizing the economic and environmental benefits of embracing circularity in construction processes





Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the exterior materials & products segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in construction market from 2024 to 2029

As per the application outlook, the residential building segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in construction market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

Bauder Ltd., Florbo International SA, Clark Group, Gilbane Building Company, The Turner Corp., Alumasc Group Plc, Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global sustainability in construction market





By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Exterior Materials & Products

Interior Materials & Products

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Residential building

Non-residential buildings

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





