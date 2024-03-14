Sustainability in Construction Market - Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global sustainability in construction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of global sustainability in the construction market is driven by increasing regulatory requirements for environmentally friendly building practices and growing consumer demand for green and energy-efficient buildings.

Key Market Trends

  • Green Building Certification: There is a growing emphasis on obtaining green building certifications to showcase a project's sustainability credentials. Clients and investors increasingly prioritize environment-friendly and resource-efficient construction practices, driving the adoption of these standards
  • Renewable Energy Integration: The integration of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and geothermal power into construction projects is gaining momentum. Builders are incorporating technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, decrease carbon emissions, and achieve energy independence
  • Circular Economy Principles: This involves practices like using recycled materials, designing for disassembly and reuse, and implementing strategies for waste reduction and recycling. Companies are recognizing the economic and environmental benefits of embracing circularity in construction processes

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product type outlook, the exterior materials & products segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in construction market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the application outlook, the residential building segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in construction market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • Bauder Ltd., Florbo International SA, Clark Group, Gilbane Building Company, The Turner Corp., Alumasc Group Plc, Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global sustainability in construction market

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Exterior Materials & Products
  • Interior Materials & Products

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Residential building
  • Non-residential buildings

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

