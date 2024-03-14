Global Lignin Biomaterials & Biochemicals Market Report 2024-2034 with An Overview of R&D Activity, Opportunities and Challenges

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Lignin Biomaterials & Biochemicals 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Lignin Biomaterials & Biochemicals 2024-2034 provides a detailed analysis of lignin production processes, types, properties, applications, and market trends. It examines biorefinery, kraft, organosolv, soda, lignosulfonate, and hydrolytic lignin manufacturing. SWOT analyses for major lignin categories are included.
Lignin is the second most abundant biological material on the planet after cellulose. It is a natural polymer found in plant cell walls, and is increasingly being used to develop innovative, eco-friendly materials and chemicals that can replace traditional, fossil-based products.
The report covers lignin market drivers, consumption, pricing, and leading producers. It forecasts market growth and breaks down consumption by type and key end use markets including construction materials, batteries, carbon products, polymers, fuels, and more. Profiles for 87 key companies involved in lignin production and utilization are provided. An overview of R&D activity, opportunities and challenges is also included.
Report contents include:
- Introduction to lignin types, properties, production, and challenges
- Details on lignin production processes: thermochemical, chemical, biological, electrochemical conversion
- In-depth overview of major lignin categories:
- Lignosulfonates
- Kraft lignin - LignoBoost, LignoForce, other methods
- Soda lignin
- Biorefinery lignin - extraction, purification, economics, commercial facilities
- Organosolv lignin
- Hydrolytic lignin
- SWOT analyses for each major lignin type
- Market drivers and recent lignin industry trends (2020-2023)
- Lignin production capacities and consumption forecasts
- Lignin pricing and demand by type and key markets:
- Energy
- Chemicals - BTX, phenol, etc.
- Polymers
- Carbon products
- Construction materials
- Batteries
- Coatings
- Other applications
- Market opportunity analyses
- Profiles for 87 leading lignin companies globally.
Companies profiled include
- Borregaard
- Lignopure
- Lignovations
- LXP Group GmbH
- Stora Enso
- UPM Biochemicals
- Woodoo
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 What is lignin?
2.1.1 Lignin structure
2.2 Types of lignin
2.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin
2.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process
2.3 Properties
2.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery
2.5 Markets and applications
2.6 Challenges for using lignin
3 LIGNIN PRODUCTON PROCESSES
3.1 Feedstock Preprocessing
3.2 Conversion Processes
3.2.1 Thermochemical Conversion
3.2.2 Chemical Conversion
3.2.3 Biological Conversion
3.2.4 Electrochemical Conversion
3.3 Lignosulphonates
3.3.1 Description
3.3.2 SWOT analysis
3.4 Kraft Lignin
3.4.1 Description
3.4.2 LignoBoost process
3.4.3 LignoForce method
3.4.4 Sequential Liquid Lignin Recovery and Purification
3.4.5 A-Recovery+
3.4.6 SWOT analysis
3.5 Soda lignin
3.5.1 Description
3.5.2 SWOT analysis
3.6 Biorefinery lignin
3.6.1 Products Extraction & Purification
3.6.2 Lignocellulose Biorefinery Economics
3.6.3 Commercial and pre-commercial biorefinery lignin production facilities and processes
3.6.4 SWOT analysis
3.6.5 Organosolv lignin
3.6.5.1 Description
3.6.5.2 SWOT analysis
3.6.6 Hydrolytic lignin
3.6.6.1 Description
3.6.6.2 SWOT analysis
3.6.7 Steam Exploded Lignin
3.6.7.1 Description
3.6.7.2 SWOT analysis
4 MARKETS FOR LIGNIN
4.1 Market drivers and trends for lignin
4.2 Lignin industry developments 2020-2023
4.3 Production capacities
4.3.1 Technical lignin availability (dry ton/y)
4.3.2 Biomass conversion (Biorefinery)
4.4 Consumption of lignin
4.4.1 By type
4.4.2 By market
4.5 Prices
4.6 Heat and power energy
4.7 Bio-oils
4.8 Syngas
4.9 Aromatic compounds
4.9.1 Benzene, toluene and xylene
4.9.2 Phenol and phenolic resins
4.9.3 Vanillin
4.10 Polymers
4.11 Hydrogels
4.12 Adhesives
4.13 Carbon materials
4.13.1 Carbon black
4.13.2 Activated carbons
4.13.3 Carbon fiber
4.14 Construction materials
4.15 Rubber
4.16 Bitumen and Asphalt
4.17 Fuels
4.18 Energy storage
4.18.1 Supercapacitors
4.18.2 Anodes for lithium-ion batteries
4.18.3 Gel electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries
4.18.4 Binders for lithium-ion batteries
4.18.5 Cathodes for lithium-ion batteries
4.18.6 Sodium-ion batteries
4.19 Binders, emulsifiers and dispersants
4.20 Chelating agents
4.21 Coatings
4.22 Ceramics
4.23 Automotive
4.24 Fire retardants
4.25 Antioxidants
4.26 Lubricants
4.27 Dust control
5 COMPANY PROFILES
