Global Lignin Biomaterials & Biochemicals Market Report 2024-2034 with An Overview of R&D Activity, Opportunities and Challenges

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Lignin Biomaterials & Biochemicals 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Lignin Biomaterials & Biochemicals 2024-2034 provides a detailed analysis of lignin production processes, types, properties, applications, and market trends. It examines biorefinery, kraft, organosolv, soda, lignosulfonate, and hydrolytic lignin manufacturing. SWOT analyses for major lignin categories are included.

Lignin is the second most abundant biological material on the planet after cellulose. It is a natural polymer found in plant cell walls, and is increasingly being used to develop innovative, eco-friendly materials and chemicals that can replace traditional, fossil-based products.

The report covers lignin market drivers, consumption, pricing, and leading producers. It forecasts market growth and breaks down consumption by type and key end use markets including construction materials, batteries, carbon products, polymers, fuels, and more. Profiles for 87 key companies involved in lignin production and utilization are provided. An overview of R&D activity, opportunities and challenges is also included.

Report contents include:

Introduction to lignin types, properties, production, and challenges

Details on lignin production processes: thermochemical, chemical, biological, electrochemical conversion

In-depth overview of major lignin categories: Lignosulfonates Kraft lignin - LignoBoost, LignoForce, other methods Soda lignin Biorefinery lignin - extraction, purification, economics, commercial facilities Organosolv lignin Hydrolytic lignin

SWOT analyses for each major lignin type

Market drivers and recent lignin industry trends (2020-2023)

Lignin production capacities and consumption forecasts

Lignin pricing and demand by type and key markets: Energy Chemicals - BTX, phenol, etc. Polymers Carbon products Construction materials Batteries Coatings Other applications

Market opportunity analyses

Profiles for 87 leading lignin companies globally.

Companies profiled include

Borregaard

Lignopure

Lignovations

LXP Group GmbH

Stora Enso

UPM Biochemicals

Woodoo

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is lignin?

2.1.1 Lignin structure

2.2 Types of lignin

2.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

2.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

2.3 Properties

2.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery

2.5 Markets and applications

2.6 Challenges for using lignin

3 LIGNIN PRODUCTON PROCESSES

3.1 Feedstock Preprocessing

3.2 Conversion Processes

3.2.1 Thermochemical Conversion

3.2.2 Chemical Conversion

3.2.3 Biological Conversion

3.2.4 Electrochemical Conversion

3.3 Lignosulphonates

3.3.1 Description

3.3.2 SWOT analysis

3.4 Kraft Lignin

3.4.1 Description

3.4.2 LignoBoost process

3.4.3 LignoForce method

3.4.4 Sequential Liquid Lignin Recovery and Purification

3.4.5 A-Recovery+

3.4.6 SWOT analysis

3.5 Soda lignin

3.5.1 Description

3.5.2 SWOT analysis

3.6 Biorefinery lignin

3.6.1 Products Extraction & Purification

3.6.2 Lignocellulose Biorefinery Economics

3.6.3 Commercial and pre-commercial biorefinery lignin production facilities and processes

3.6.4 SWOT analysis

3.6.5 Organosolv lignin

3.6.5.1 Description

3.6.5.2 SWOT analysis

3.6.6 Hydrolytic lignin

3.6.6.1 Description

3.6.6.2 SWOT analysis

3.6.7 Steam Exploded Lignin

3.6.7.1 Description

3.6.7.2 SWOT analysis

4 MARKETS FOR LIGNIN

4.1 Market drivers and trends for lignin

4.2 Lignin industry developments 2020-2023

4.3 Production capacities

4.3.1 Technical lignin availability (dry ton/y)

4.3.2 Biomass conversion (Biorefinery)

4.4 Consumption of lignin

4.4.1 By type

4.4.2 By market

4.5 Prices

4.6 Heat and power energy

4.7 Bio-oils

4.8 Syngas

4.9 Aromatic compounds

4.9.1 Benzene, toluene and xylene

4.9.2 Phenol and phenolic resins

4.9.3 Vanillin

4.10 Polymers

4.11 Hydrogels

4.12 Adhesives

4.13 Carbon materials

4.13.1 Carbon black

4.13.2 Activated carbons

4.13.3 Carbon fiber

4.14 Construction materials

4.15 Rubber

4.16 Bitumen and Asphalt

4.17 Fuels

4.18 Energy storage

4.18.1 Supercapacitors

4.18.2 Anodes for lithium-ion batteries

4.18.3 Gel electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries

4.18.4 Binders for lithium-ion batteries

4.18.5 Cathodes for lithium-ion batteries

4.18.6 Sodium-ion batteries

4.19 Binders, emulsifiers and dispersants

4.20 Chelating agents

4.21 Coatings

4.22 Ceramics

4.23 Automotive

4.24 Fire retardants

4.25 Antioxidants

4.26 Lubricants

4.27 Dust control

5 COMPANY PROFILES

Aemetis, Inc.

Andritz AG

Anellotech, Inc.

Attis Innovations, llc

Avantium NV

Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Bloom Biorenewables SA

Boreal Bioproducts

The Borregaard Group

Burgo Group S.p.A.

Carbon Crusher

Cellicon B.V.

CH-Bioforce Oy

Chempolis Oy

CIMV

Clariant AG

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Domtar Paper Company LLC

Enerkem, Inc.

Enviral

Fibenol

FP Innovations

Fraunhofer Center for Chemical-Biotechnological Processes CBP

Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF

Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd.

G+E GETEC Holding GmbH

Global Bioenergies SA

Graanul Invest

Granbio Technologies

Hexion Inc

Ingevity

Iogen Corporation

Kanematsu

Kanteleen Voima

Klabin S.A.

Koehler Group

Leaf Resources Ltd.

Ligna Energy AB

Lignin Industries

Lignoflow Technologies AB

LignOrganic (PTY) Ltd.

Lignolix, Inc.

Lignomateria

Lignovations GmbH

LignoPure GmbH

Liquid Lignin Company LLC

Lixea

LXP Group GmbH

Mehler Engineered Products GmbH

Metgen Oy

Mobius

NewEnergyBlue LLC

Nippon Paper Industries, Co. Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Obayashi Corporation

ORLEN Poludnie

Praj Industries Ltd.

Prefere Resins Holding GmbH

Prisma Renewable Composites

Pure Lignin Environmental Technology Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Red Leaf Pulp Ltd.

Ren Fuel K2B AB

Renmatix

Resolute Forest Products, Inc.

RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB

Sainc Energy Limited

SAPPI Biotech

Sekab E-Technology AB

Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.

Sonichem

Spero Renewables

St1 Oy

Stora Enso Oyj

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

SunCoal Industries GmbH

Suzano SA

Sweetwater Energy

TECNARO GmbH

UPM Biochemicals

Valmet Oyj

Versalis SpA

Vertoro

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.

Woodoo SAS

Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmgeia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.