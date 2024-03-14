WOW Vegas Teams Up with Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media for New Brand Campaign

MIAMI, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW Vegas , a leading social casino brand in the US, is thrilled to announce its partnership with celebrity icon Paris Hilton through her next-gen media company, 11:11 Media . Hilton joins WOW Vegas as a brand ambassador following her debut promotional video about the partnership in February, which garnered significant attention and enthusiasm from fans and players alike. With her dynamic presence, Hilton brings a fresh perspective and vibrant energy to WOW Vegas, elevating the social casino experience to new heights.

With Hilton's influence at the forefront, WOW Vegas aims to create an immersive environment that resonates with social casino enthusiasts worldwide, offering players an exciting and dynamic gaming environment that blends the allure of Vegas with the thrill of social casino gaming.

"As someone who's always embraced excitement and innovation, I'm thrilled to team up with WOW Vegas. Together, we're enhancing the social casino experience, blending the glamour of Vegas with the thrill of gaming,” said Paris Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media. “Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of fun and excitement like never before!"

WOW Vegas invites players to explore its extensive collection of over 700 exhilarating social casino-style games as part of the partnership. From classic favorites to innovative releases, WOW Vegas offers something for every gaming enthusiast.

"Our players can enjoy the thrill of gameplay without the need for purchases or downloads, emphasizing the brand's commitment to providing a fun and inclusive gaming community," Christian Colton, Co-Founder of WOW Vegas stated.

The new promotional video featuring Paris Hilton is now available for viewing on WOW Vegas' official YouTube channel.

About WOW Vegas:

WOW Vegas is the premier destination for free play social casino gaming, offering a diverse selection of casino-style games to players worldwide. With Paris Hilton as its brand ambassador, WOW Vegas aims to revolutionize the social casino experience, delivering excitement and entertainment to players of all backgrounds.

About 11:11 Media:

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital and web3, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0ca0c56-d3c3-4e93-afff-a9266ae2131e