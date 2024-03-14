Sol Systems and Google Expand Commitment to Solar Energy Projects, Community Support

Washington, D.C., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Systems—a national renewable energy company focused on developing and operating renewable energy projects with community impact—and Google today announced an expanded commitment to funding community organizations in North and South Carolina. This is an extension of their existing collaboration, first announced in 2023, which is aimed at developing new solar energy projects and supporting local communities where the projects are built.

This announcement starts the second year of the unique community impact initiative established through a pioneering Tax Credit Servicing and Community Impact Agreement. The companies’ work together includes an integrated clean energy investment and procurement strategy for solar projects in areas of the Carolinas with relatively low renewable energy penetration.

A key element of the collaboration is the deployment of capital to kick-start important investments in local community organizations that serve under-resourced and minority communities. Funds are channeled through leading community-based organizations, including Roanoke Electric Cooperative in North Carolina, Santee Electric Cooperative and Aiken Electric Cooperative in South Carolina, and the Sustainability Institute of South Carolina.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Google, a leader in clean energy procurement and community investment, and our dedicated implementation partners in North and South Carolina,” Sol Systems Senior Director of Impact Adaora Ifebigh said. “We look forward to building on this work to expand opportunities in communities across the U.S. to reduce the energy burden for households that need it the most.”

To date, Sol Systems and Google's collaborative efforts have led to investments focused on reducing the energy cost burden for low—and moderate-income families by enabling critical home pre-weatherization and safety upgrades.

“Our continued investment in collaboration with Sol Systems in both carbon-free energy projects and community support underscores Google’s commitment to ensuring that low income communities across North and South Carolina are able to experience the benefits of clean energy firsthand,” said Katie Ottenweller, Southeast Lead, Energy Policy & Markets at Google.

"We are very pleased to be continuing our collaboration with Sol Systems and Google in 2024. The critical home repairs and energy efficiency upgrades performed last year were truly life-changing for so many of our clients. Our goals are to scale this work to produce energy efficient, safe, and healthy housing for households across our region, to measurably reduce energy insecurity in our communities, and ultimately, to blaze a path toward a clean energy future. These efforts have laid the foundation for us to achieve that vision, and we're looking forward to building on our successes from last year," stated Bryan Cordell, Executive Director, The Sustainability Institute of South Carolina.

“Santee Electric Cooperative is incredibly excited to continue working with Google and Sol Systems in 2024. The funds received last year helped us to reduce the energy burden and insecurities for many of our members and provide additional opportunities to participate in energy savings solutions. Our members were elated to receive the help from this program. Our goals for 2024 are to continue to address the critical health, safety, and energy efficiency issues of the homes within our service territory. We are so grateful for our collaboration with Google and Sol Systems. We look forward to building on our successes from last year and continue working to reduce energy burden for our members,” stated Kevin Myers, Manager of Marketing, Santee Electric Cooperative.

“Aiken Electric Cooperative is thrilled to continue our impactful collaboration with Sol Systems and Google. Last year, members, like Chad Wood, experienced firsthand the benefits of pre-weatherization and energy efficiency—reduced energy bills and improved home conditions. Chad eloquently captures the essence of our efforts, stating, “We can definitely see the change in the efficiency and how it has greatly impacted our family and the comfort level within our house.” This expression resonates with the positive impact we have achieved through this collaboration. The success of our initial year propels us into the second, where we aim to deepen our influence further. Conducting energy audits, addressing health and safety issues, and enhancing accessibility to energy efficiency remain key priorities for Aiken. Together, we are advancing sustainability and truly enhancing lives in our community”, stated Gary Stooksbury, CEO of Aiken Electric Cooperative

“Roanoke Cooperative is excited to continue our collaboration with Sol Systems and Google, reaffirming our commitment to the “Upgrade to $ave” program. Following a successful first year with significant savings and enhanced home comfort for member-owners, we will continue to expand the reach of this energy-efficiency initiative. The ongoing support from Sol Systems and Google strengthens our dedication to positive community change. Our goals for 2024 will deepen our efforts on reducing energy burdens for low- and moderate-income households through crucial pre-weatherization and safety upgrades. With overwhelmingly positive feedback from the first year, we are set to build on these successes, empowering our community with sustainable, cost-effective energy efficiency. We look forward to another year of innovative change, continuing our commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve," said Marshall Cherry, President, and CEO of Roanoke Cooperative

###

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national renewable energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol Systems is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at more than $2 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 40,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

Attachment