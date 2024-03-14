HEALWELL AI Announces New Commercial Agreements with WELL HEALTH USA and Circle Medical, Bringing AI-Based Preventative Care Solutions to U.S. Market

HEALWELL AI has signed services agreements with both WELL Health USA and U.S. based Circle Medical Technologies Inc., which expands its footprint in the U.S. and will enable U.S. healthcare providers with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered preventative care solutions.

HEALWELL’s Pentavere Research Group Inc. has partnered with WELL Health USA’s CRH Medical to access U.S. clinical data to gain insights in supporting patients who are dealing with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and other gastrointestinal conditions. Through the agreement, Pentavere’s DARWEN™ AI platform will analyze over 200,000 US patients, in a secure and compliant manner across 21 states to understand the real-world dynamics between biologic prescribing and treatment outcomes.

HEALWELL’s Khure Health will integrate its proprietary AI platform with Circle Medical’s electronic medical record system, expanding its footprint to over 30 US states. Khure’s AI will screen for and flag individual patients whom the healthcare practitioner might consider for further investigation for potential earlier diagnosis of rare disease.



TORONTO and ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX, OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce the signing of services agreements with each of WELL Health USA (“WELL USA”) and its affiliate Circle Medical Technologies Inc. (“Circle Medical”), a subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (“WELL”) (TSX: WELL), bringing artificial intelligence (“AI”) powered preventative care solutions to U.S. patients. Under the terms of the services agreements, HEALWELL will provide U.S. patients with access to its subsidiaries Pentavere Research Group Inc. (“Pentavere”) and Khure Health Corporation (“Khure”) for the purposes of earlier diagnosis and identification of patients with potential risk of certain conditions, identification of patient eligibility for approved medications or interventions, optimizing patient care pathways and improving patient health outcomes.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL commented, “Since executing the Strategic Alliance Agreement with WELL, one of our primary strategic initiatives has been to expand our AI technology offerings and capabilities throughout the WELL ecosystem. Enabling WELL USA and Circle Medical providers is a demonstration of this commitment and a major step forward for HEAWELL into the US market. Our partnerships with WELL USA and Circle Medical allow for our AI technology and clinical decision support capabilities to now also replicate the success of using AI in the Canadian market into the US.”

WELL USA’s CRH Medical which has over 100 Gastrointestinal (GI) only sites of service, has identified data from approximately 200,000 patients across 21 states that can be analyzed, in a secure and compliant manner using Pentavere’s DARWEN™ AI platform. The platform can enable high-quality, real-world data generation on the relationships between biologic prescribing, clinic-demographics, and outcomes to support patients suffering from Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other gastrointestinal conditions. This information is expected to be used to enhance the understanding of how different factors, such as the type of medication prescribed and patient characteristics, relate to treatment outcomes. The partnership will ultimately help support sub-optimally treated IBD disease patients in the US, reducing healthcare costs and the burden on healthcare systems.

Jay Kreger, CEO of WELL USA commented, “By leveraging the DARWEN™ AI technology platform, we can enable CRH Medical’s GI partners to better utilize data that already exists and unlock knowledge buried in millions of pages of clinical information. We are committed to further supporting our physician partners by demonstrating how AI can help them better understand their patient populations, optimize the course of their treatment and ultimately improve their patient outcomes.”

HEALWELL’s Khure has also partnered with U.S. based Circle Medical, a subsidiary of WELL Health (TSX: WELL), to integrate its proprietary AI platform with Circle’s electronic medical record (EMR) system, expanding its footprint into the US. Circle Medical currently provides virtual care services in over 30 states and has 23 physical locations across the US, representing access to over 75% of the American population. Khure will be able to analyze Circle’s large U.S. clinical data-sets, using its proprietary machine learning algorithms to screen for and flag individual patients whom the health care practitioner might want to consider for further investigation for certain conditions and identifying those patients for early diagnosis of rare disease. Khure will also have the ability to screen for U.S. patient cohorts that may be candidates for clinical trial eligibility. Circle Medical is a leader in providing primary based care in the US and it is currently on a run-rate of delivering more than 700,000 patient visits per year and growing quickly (1).

George Favvas, CEO of Circle Medical commented, “We are excited to partner with Khure and bring their AI solutions to the healthcare practitioners we support. Khure’s AI technology fits with our internally developed AI tools and will be a valuable tool for our practitioners in early diagnosis of rare disease as the added layer of screening holds immense promise in identifying patients who may otherwise go undetected, ultimately saving lives.”

(1) Circle Medical patient visits based on recent monthly patient visits annualized.



Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”.

To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL’s mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL’s comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL’s solutions enable more than 33,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 150 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States, WELL’s solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women’s health, primary care, mental health, revenue cycle management, and practitioner recruiting. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “WELL” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “WHTCF”.

To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

