Company Announcement no. 04/2024

cBrain releases first F2 standard module for government AI

Copenhagen, March 14, 2024

In close collaboration with Danish government authorities, cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has designed and developed a new F2 standard module for government Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new module is called F2 AI Assistant.

The release of the F2 AI Assistant module represents a milestone for cBrain, which strongly supports cBrains growth plan. It extends the F2 digital platform and initiates a new product line of AI-based software modules and extensions.

F2 AI Assistant is designed for government and operates on premise. Fully integrated with F2 and delivered as a standard extension module, F2 AI Assistant offers government organizations a fast track to leverage AI while eliminating numerous issues related to personal data and security.

The first version of F2 AI Assistant offers F2 users government-specific functionality out-of-the-box. This includes text summary, drafting news articles, translation services, theme-based rewriting, correcting documents, and drafting memos.

Integrated seamlessly into the standard F2 user interface, F2 AI Assistant supports and helps government case workers and managers, within the context of their daily work routines.

Based on large language models (LLM’s) and generative AI, the F2 AI Assistant is offered as an extension module for the F2 digital platform. F2 AI Assistant will be released as part of F2 version 11.3, which is scheduled for release 15. April 2024.

F2 AI Assistant extension module is part of the F2 standard software, which makes it instantly available without any additional work. Designed for government usage and delivered as an F2 extension module, F2 AI Assistant thereby offers government organizations a secure and fast track to deploy AI functionality.

While AI offers huge potential for government, including improvements in productivity, work quality, and better citizen services, government organizations often struggle to deploy AI due to concerns regarding the handling of personal data and information security issues.

Based on cBrain technology, the F2 AI Assistant is built as a fully integrated part of the F2 digital platform and operates on premise. By directly accessing government data stored within the F2 database, without utilizing any public services or sharing any data externally, the F2 AI Assistant ensures the protection of personal data and addresses information security concerns.

With its technical design, the F2 AI Assistant effectively eliminates many issues concerning personal data and information security. From a security point of view F2 AI Assistant thereby represents a significant breakthrough with respect to government AI usage.

In August 2023, cBrain announced its AI for government initiative. This included research based on a sandbox approach, which allows individual government authorities to investigate and test specific use cases while using their own case-type specific data.

During the autumn of 2023, cBrain delivered a number of individual sandbox projects. Working with F2 user organizations like the Danish Environmental Protection Agency and the Danish Ministry of Digital Government and Gender Equality, the first version of the F2 AI Assistant is based on inspiration and learnings from these projects.

For cBrain, the release of F2 AI Assistant represents an important software milestone. It broadens the F2 digital platform and opens a new product line of AI based software modules and extensions.

With the release of the F2 AI Assistant, cBrain now offers governments one fully integrated digital platform which supports case management and compliance, communication, workflows, as well as AI.

cBrain is working to further develop its AI technology. In parallel, cBrain is working with externally available AI technologies to build other types of AI offerings.

For cBrain, the launch of the F2 AI Assistant represents a crucial first step under the AI for government initiative, while the company continues to work on future AI products to be released as part of the F2 digital platform.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

