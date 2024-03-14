Saudi Arabia Cooking Appliances Market Size to Reach USD 98.81 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Astute Analytica, the Saudi Arabia cooking appliances market is estimated to grow from US$ 69.42 million in 2023 to US$ 98.81 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

There is a strong demand for traditional appliances in Saudi Arabia. Conventional appliances that are made for methods such as stewing, roasting, and pressure cooking remain at the core of the Saudi kitchen's tools. There is a trend toward smaller households and people wanting quick meal preparation which creates opportunity for smart appliances, but it's hard to overlook the current focus on Saudi citizen’s familiarity and comfort for traditional cooking tools. In order to succeed in this market, brand reputation is everything in Saudi Arabia as most of the potential consumers value well-known brands and believe they are associated with quality and design. It’s important for companies to understand this when shaping their product introductions and marketing tactics.

High disposable income allows individuals to live different lifestyles like exposure to global food trends. Appliances that offer convenience, speed, healthier eating options like air fryers are quickly becoming more popular in the Saudi Arabia’s cooking appliances market. In line with this, Saudi shoppers primarily buy cooking appliances through hypermarkets, specialty appliance stores, and an ever-growing e-commerce sector. To be successful under these circumstances, companies must take advantage of all channels but put a focus on having well informed sales staff in physical stores as well as easy-to-navigate online platforms. Exceptional after-sales service will set the brands apart from other competitors in the industry. Reliable warranties, convenient repair options with responsive customer service are found to be the keys to have a long-term brand loyalty across among consumers.

E-commerce is shifting the Trend of Buying Cooking Appliances in Saudi Arabia



The e-commerce industry in Saudi Arabia cooking appliances market is having a big impact on how people buy cooking tools. This is caused by a few things, some of them being consumer trust in online reviews, the usefulness of e-commerce, and the growth of smart tech items. As Saudi residents continue to modernize their homes, they’re demanding more home appliances than ever before. Some companies have already started getting ahead of the trend, with Extra launching its website as early as 2011. The market for smaller kitchen gadgets has exploded too thanks to the rise of online retail. Devices such as electric kettles and blenders are now being sold online at an increasing rate.

Home appliances in Saudi Arabia are largely imported from China, Japan, and America — which can cause price fluctuations. Some leading companies that sell home products include LG Electronics, Electrolux AB and Bosch. With government reforms and Vision 2030 policies expected to boost stability within the country’s economy soon, there’s much more growth on the horizon. Urbanization and population increases will also drive-up appliance sales even further. As women become more empowered in Saudi society too, the sales of beauty tools should follow suit.

Key Trends in Saudi Arabia’s Cooking Appliances Market

There is a growing consumer preference for energy-efficient appliances due to increased environmental consciousness and the desire for comfort in household tasks.

Rapid urbanization is the primary driving force behind the growth of Saudi Arabia’s home appliance industry. Replacement sales are gaining pace, with many people wanting to replace their existing appliances with smarter, more innovative models.

Local consumers prioritize appliances that offer value for money, a reasonable warranty period, and a reputable brand. There has been a discernible shift towards more energy-efficient models across several categories in the cooking appliances market.

In the large cooking appliances segment, convection microwaves are expected to lead sales, while overall growth is set to slow. Smart microwaves are expected to gain a growing presence as consumers embrace new technology.

E-commerce is set to have a growing influence on sales of microwaves and other cooking appliances over the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia: How Manufacturers are Selling Cooking Appliances to Target Consumers

Players in the Saudi Arabia’s cooking appliances market are drawn to a confluence of factors that promise a burgeoning market — a large, young population with rising disposable incomes. With rapid urbanization and rising number of smaller households, the country is witnessing a strong demand for space-saving and convenient devices. Wherein, the convenience factor resonates as busy lifestyles often make quick and modern cooking solutions essential, says analysts at Saudi Arabia.

For brands looking to establish themselves in this budding market, awareness of local needs is key. This understanding can be built through collaboration with established distributors who know the target audience well and have efficient distribution networks already set up. The marketing strategy must also be tailored specifically for Saudi Arabia; consumers appreciate products that suit their tastes and traditions. Additionally, appliances modified according to local dishes — such as larger microwaves or ovens — will increase their appeal in the cooking appliances market.

Price sensitivity is another important metric for customers. Basing brand reputation on competitive pricing will go a long way in establishing loyalty in this price-sensitive market. Furthermore, energy efficiency may be an increasing priority for customers as well as the government which has introduced incentives for reducing energy consumption. Although opportunities abound, various challenges must be navigated before success can be achieved. These include intense competition from existing brands, cultural sensitivity needed when marketing or designing products and complex import regulations.

Saudi Arabia’s Cooking Appliance Market: Where Tradition Drives Demand for Conventional Cooking Appliances, Controls More than 77.1% Revenue Share

As the world moves toward smart appliances, the country is holding on to traditional, conventional models. The reason for this lies in Saudi Arabia’s rich culinary history: cooking methods like stewing, pressure cooking and grilling have been used for years, and many people don’t feel the need to change. Not only does familiarity factor into their decisions, but also cost-effectiveness.

With high demand for traditional appliances such as pressure cookers, rice cookers, ovens and gas stoves come challenges for importers and retailers. Since there are few manufacturers of these products within Saudi Arabia cooking appliances market, businesses must be able to accurately predict demand and ensure a steady supply chain. Relying on imports can lead to competition among suppliers and potentially hurt prices and the ability for businesses to get products out quickly. But those who succeed know how important it is to have partnerships with local distributors that know what customers want — particularly when it comes to price sensitivity — and can easily move products from point A to point B. Marketing campaigns should also push the idea that these conventional devices streamline convenience and tradition more than just technology-focused messaging would.

Saudi Arabia’s Appliance Market: Import Driven, Opportunities Abound

The cooking appliances market in Saudi Arabia is mostly catered through imports as the country's manufacturing sector for these products is limited. Apart from this, the market benefits from a strong consumer preference for global brands. As per Astute Analytica, China has a strong control over this market as it offers most of the appealing cooking appliances at lower costs. On the other hand, European countries like Italy and Germany corner the high-end segment. South Korea does well through innovation in technology and Turkey finds success by balancing both price and quality.

Aside from large retailers such as eXtra, Jarir Bookstore, etc., there are smaller specialized appliance stores and wholesale distributors that import many goods to Saudi Arabia too. This reliance on imports supports several jobs within the country--logistics, retail, distribution--and also gives consumers more options to choose from. But at the same time this reliance represents a missed opportunity to develop a stronger domestic manufacturing sector.

To find success in this import-driven cooking appliances market, companies should focus their efforts on establishing strong local partnerships and knowing what kind of value consumers desire most in terms of affordability, quality and innovation.

