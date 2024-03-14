ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Participate in a Panel Discussion Titled “Inflammation Illuminated,”at Benzinga’s Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 on March 20, 2024

According to the World Health Organization, 3 of 5 people worldwide die due to chronic inflammatory diseases, which are considered the most significant cause of death in the world.



ZyVersa is developing Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which is designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP3, and their associated ASC specks to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with inflammatory diseases, including atherosclerosis, obesity and its associated metabolic conditions, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s diseases.

WESTON, Fla., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases with high unmet medical needs, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Inflammation Illuminated,” at Benzinga’s Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024. During the discussion, Mr. Glover will talk about a protein complex discovered around 15 years ago, called inflammasome, and how it triggers the development and spread of damaging inflammation that is the culprit behind many of our most deadly diseases. He will also address new innovations in drug development to alleviate damaging inflammation.

Details regarding Mr. Glover’s panel discussion are as follows:

Event: Benzinga’s Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Time: 1:30 to 2:00pm EDT Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/virtual-healthcare-summit-2024/

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP3, and AIM2, to address inflammatory diseases in which multiple inflammasome pathways are activated. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the spread and perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response. To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here .

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and peripheral inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com .

