Discover the DCK (DexCheck) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of DCK(DexCheck) on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the DCK/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-08 12:00 (UTC).

DCK is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. The DCK token is the native cryptocurrency of the DexCheck ecosystem and it represents a pivotal component in revolutionizing the digital asset landscape. As DexCheck emerges as the premier platform integrating advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, the listing of DCK on XT.com marks a significant milestone in expanding its reach and accessibility to global investors and traders.

The DCK token serves as the gateway to unlocking a plethora of benefits and utilities within the DexCheck ecosystem. Through its integration with DexCheck PRO, DCK holders gain exclusive access to advanced data analytics tools, empowering them with invaluable insights into the dynamic crypto and NFT markets. By staking their tokens, users can delve into Smart Money Dashboards and leverage InsightsGPT, AI-powered analytics tools, to make well-informed investment decisions.

DCK token holders also play a crucial role in the governance of the DexCheck platform. With DAO governance rights, they actively participate in shaping the future direction of the ecosystem, including proposals related to platform upgrades, fee structures, and token burns. This emphasis on community engagement underscores DexCheck's commitment to decentralization and democratization in the digital asset space.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his thoughts about the DCK token listing on XT.COM exchange, emphasizing the transformative potential of DexCheck in the digital asset landscape. He remarked, "The integration of DCK token on XT.com signifies a significant step towards democratizing access to advanced analytics and market intelligence tools provided by DexCheck."

DexCheck, the brainchild behind the DCK token, represents a groundbreaking initiative poised to transform the landscape of DeFi (decentralized finance) and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). By seamlessly integrating advanced analytics, cutting-edge AI-driven features, and intuitive user interface, DexCheck empowers users of all levels to navigate the complexities of the digital asset market with confidence and ease.

At the core of DexCheck lies its commitment to addressing the inherent challenges plaguing the digital asset landscape. By offering comprehensive and in-depth analysis, simplified insights, and actionable intelligence, DexCheck empowers users to make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving market environment. DexCheck's robust technology infrastructure, built on cutting-edge tools and frameworks, ensures a seamless and secure platform experience for users. Leveraging AI and machine learning technologies, DexCheck delivers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and sentiment analysis, enabling users to stay ahead of market trends and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

As DexCheck continues to expand its integration with leading exchanges like XT.com, it reaffirms its mission to redefine the way decentralized exchanges are analyzed and evaluated. Through innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration, DexCheck paves the way for a more transparent, efficient, and accessible digital asset ecosystem, ushering in a new era of decentralized finance for all.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.