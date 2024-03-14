Jeffs' Brands Launches Innovative Pest-Repellent Product Line Under the Fort Brand

The newly launched pest control products are already available for purchase, addressing the European market and targeting multiple sectors

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced the expansion of the Fort brand, under its wholly owned subsidiary Fort Products Ltd. (“Fort”), with the launch of a novel line of pest control solutions. This new product range, characterized by its innovative pest-repellent technology, marks a significant advancement in the pest control industry, offering consumers dozens of unique products designed to effectively repel pestsin a non-lethal manner.

These newly launched pest control products are already available for purchase, addressing specifically the European market and targeting multiple sectors including residential, commercial, and agricultural uses.

Victor Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Our mission has always been to provide our customers with innovative and effective solutions to their everyday problems. The launch of this new line under the Fort brand represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability in the pest control market."

Unparalleled Innovation and Effectiveness

The uniqueness of the Fort brand's new pest control line lies in its advanced repellent technology. These products are designed to repel a wide range of pests, including insects and rodents, providing a humane, safe, and environmentally friendly solution to pest problems. This innovative approach addresses the concerns of health-conscious consumers and aligns with global sustainability goals.

Expanding Reach and Accessibility

In line with its strategy to meet the growing demand for effective pest control solutions worldwide, Jeffs' Brands has ensured that the new Fort product line is readily available to consumers through the Amazon Marketplace. This launch is accompanied by the establishment of a dedicated production line, demonstrating the company's commitment to meeting consumer demand with high-quality products.

About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd

Jeffs' Brands is transforming the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through our stellar team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, we’re using both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when discussing the launches of the new pest-repellent product line under the Fort brand exclusive offer and sale by Fort of the Products on the global Amazon Marketplace and as a wholesaler. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; our ability to sell our existing products and grow our brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; our ability to meet our expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 10, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.