Progress Over Easy: Vital Farms Celebrates Continued Improvements to the Lives of People, Animals, and the Planet in 2024 Impact Update

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) today published its 2024 Impact Update, which recognizes the progress the company has made to continue building a resilient food system, fostering a people-first culture, driving engaged and accountable oversight, and achieving the Impact Goals defined in its 2023 Impact Report.

“As a public benefit corporation, Certified B Corp, and a purpose-driven company, we hold ourselves accountable to delivering on our purpose – improving the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food,” said Joanne Bal, General Counsel, Head of Impact, and Corporate Secretary of Vital Farms. “Our impact efforts reinforce our continued practice of working with all our stakeholders toward positive, long-term outcomes. As we look to the future, we're committed to finding more ways to reduce our carbon intensity, innovate with our farmers, and invest in our crewmembers.”

The 2024 Impact Update shares tangible progress Vital Farms has made addressing its short and medium-term impact goals and other accomplishments across the business over the past year. This year’s highlights include that Vital Farms:

Achieved its goal of zero-waste-to-landfill at Vital Farms’ egg washing and processing facility, Egg Central Station (ECS) in Springfield, MO. Zero-waste-to-landfill is defined by TRUE certification with just 2% of waste generated going to landfill.



Engaged 15% of its farmer network in additional regenerative agriculture principles beyond the existing regenerative principles like pasture rotation and avoiding herbicide and pesticides that all Vital Farms farmers already practice. The company is working to engage 100% of its farmer network in additional regenerative principles by the end of 2026.



Evaluated efficiency opportunities and began implementation across its operations to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 25% by the end of 2027.



Conducted a pay equity analysis with an independent third-party auditor to ensure fair pay for all crewmembers. No significant pay discrepancies were identified.



Hosted a farmer recruiting event with Kansas Black Farmers Association and continued to foster relationships with the Farmer Veteran Coalition and National Young Farmers Coalition to help expand and diversify its growing farmer network.



Continued to be one of 29% of Russell 3000 companies that has a gender-balanced Board of Directors.



Amplified its partnership with Ozark Technical Community College in Missouri to support student curriculum in robotics and manufacturing systems and to give ECS crewmembers access to continuing education opportunities.



Vital Farms’ next full Impact Report will be shared in 2025. You can read the 2024 Impact Update including accomplishments, progress on Impact Goals, and standards-based metrics and disclosures here: www.vitalfarms.com/impact

