Rumble Cloud Announces Strategic Partnership with ACP CreativIT

Comprehensive partnership to bolster the managed service offering of Rumble Cloud.TM

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) and cloud services provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ACP CreativIT. This partnership will strengthen Rumble Cloud’s focus on North America while expanding its offering with a wider range of complementary services and solutions using the Rumble Cloud infrastructure. The combined effort allows Rumble Cloud customers to optimize their IT operations and business continuity while enhancing data privacy and security.

“We are looking forward to this partnership," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “With ACP CreativIT by our side, we’ll be able to focus on growth in North America without sacrificing quality of service or the level of attention we offer to each customer.”

“Rumble Cloud stands as an innovative and purpose-driven solution, offering clients a fresh perspective on the cloud landscape, backed by top-tier technology and appealing financial options. We are ecstatic to join forces with Rumble Cloud,” said Matt Zafirovski, CEO of ACP CreativIT.

Rumble Cloud’s self-service model makes it simple for any business to get started. For more complex enterprise projects, Rumble Cloud will work with a select group of managed services providers (MSPs) such as ACPCreativIT to provide top of the line service and solutioning.

ABOUT ACP CREATIVIT

ACP CreativIT provides clients with world-class solutions across a vast array of technologies. As an organization, ACP CreativIT has over 130 years of family-owned heritage among the companies that make up the ACP CreativIT organization. This history has ingrained a culture of caring for its customers and the delivery of the utmost customer experience. ACP CreativIT strives to provide its customers with solutions that provide positive business outcomes and make teams more efficient, enhance security, and allow for easy communication, no matter where customers work. For more information, visit acpcreativit.com.

Contact: info@acpcreativit.com

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.