Mediaocean and Magnite Strike Exclusive Partnership to Automate Media Planning, Execution, and Reconciliation in Streaming TV

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring deeper automation and greater supply path efficiency to Mediaocean's Prisma buyers for connected TV (CTV) and online video (OLV). This partnership enables Prisma users to activate streaming campaigns directly with premium video sellers through Magnite’s ClearLine solution. The partnership builds on the 2023 deal to bring Magnite’s streaming inventory into Mediaocean’s ad infrastructure for local TV buyers.



ClearLine provides brands and agencies with direct access to premium video inventory on Magnite’s platforms. Magnite’s supply footprint spans 90+ million CTV households in the US, accounting for over 90% of ad-supported CTV viewers in the country. As a result of this integration, Mediaocean buyers will be able to purchase CTV and OLV inventory directly through Magnite from media owners, including A&E Networks, AMC Networks, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, Disney Advertising, FOX Digital, LG Ad Solutions, VIZIO, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“By integrating Magnite’s ClearLine solution into Prisma, we’re creating the most streamlined and automated process to buy streaming inventory directly from sellers,” said Ramsey McGrory, Chief Development Officer at Mediaocean. “We are supporting our agencies’ and brands’ priorities to drive more ad budgets to high-value, working media. As CTV ad spend grows to $30 billion in the US this year, we’re excited to partner with Magnite. We’re combining the value of direct investment with programmatic integrations to enable buyers to access the highest quality streaming TV and video inventory from sellers.”

"Our partnership with Mediaocean is another innovative step forward to meet the needs of the industry, while also respecting the well-established processes developed over decades in television advertising,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “This integration is a win-win, providing TV buyers with the cost-effective automation they desire, and media owners with full control over their direct connections with those buyers.”

“We are excited about the impact of the partnership between Mediaocean and Magnite on our end-to-end media investment processes, and expect our clients to reap immediate benefits from this operational efficiency,” said Lisa Herdman, SVP Executive Director National Video Investment & Marketplace Intelligence at RPA. “Enhanced interoperability between the ecosystem’s leading advertising platforms is a critical pillar of our supply path optimization efforts.”

"We welcome the news of Magnite and Mediaocean's partnership to bring more simplification to a complex marketplace,” said Andrew Meaden, Global Head of Investment at GroupM. “The integration of Prisma and ClearLine will bring more automation to TV buying and further dissolve the divide between linear and streaming ad investment. By reducing the resources needed to oversee complex supply paths, our teams can focus on innovation and driving results for our clients."

