Snail Games Announces Major Update of Survivor Mercs, Enhancing Gameplay Experience and Market Appeal

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or “the Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, recently shared the latest significant update for Survivor Mercs, an Early Access rogue-lite action game. This update introduces enhancements that deepen strategic gameplay and enrich the player experience, bringing Survivor Mercs closer to the release of its full 1.0 version. These improvements not only enhance the player experience but also aim to expand the game’s market appeal.



Launched in Early Access in September 2023 by Snail Games’ indie publishing arm Wandering Wizard, in collaboration with the developer Wolpertinger Games, Survivor Mercs has captivated players with its unique blend of rogue-lite action and shooter genres. Since its launch, Wolpertinger and Snail Games have been committed to continuously enhancing Survivor Mercs with new content, features, and improvements. The latest update, version 0.9.9, introduces comprehensive gameplay mechanics enhancements, including the Genome Lab 2.0 for Trait research, the Gene Synthesizer room for tailoring Commanders’ Traits, an innovative Armor System, enhanced enemy AI, performance optimizations, and UI improvements for a seamless and enriched gameplay experience.

“We are thrilled to announce this major update for Survivor Mercs, marking a significant step in the game’s development,” said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail, Inc. “By enhancing gameplay mechanics and integrating community feedback into our development process, we continue to strengthen our market appeal and reaffirm our player-first approach. As we move closer to the full 1.0 launch of Survivor Mercs, we are excited about its potential to broaden our market and player reach. Our commitment to supporting indie developers and offering high-quality gaming experiences to players around the world remains steadfast.”

Play Survivor Mercs on Steam

Learn more on Discord

About Snail, Inc.- https://www.snailgamesusa.com/

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Wandering Wizard- https://wanderingwizard.com/

Wandering Wizard is an indie publishing label by Snail Games. The new branch is dedicated to bringing independent western developed games to the global market. Wandering Wizard is based in Los Angeles, California.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com

Press:

media@snail.com