Right On Brands, Inc. Continues Impressive Rollout, Announces 12th Store Opening

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON) (“RTON” or the “Company”), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products, announced today that it is opening its 12th licensed store at 1442 W Moore in Terrell, Texas. The store is in a prime location, positioned perfectly in the Terrell Town West Center. Terrell Town West Center is in Kaufman County, the fastest growing county in the country. According to census estimates, the population of the county to the east grew 18% from 2016 to 2021.

As noted in recent news issued by the Company, the 800-square-mile Kaufman County boasts more than 30,000 new homes currently being built, or in early development stages, in its sixth biggest cities. Assuming four people per household, the county is preparing for a population boom of about 120,000 people over the next 18 months. For this reason and many more, RTON is excited to open its second Endo Dispensary in Kaufman County.

Jerry A Grisaffi, Chairman and CEO of RTON stated, “The great thing about the Kaufman County is that area is one of the largest growth areas in the United States. Really all of East Texas is exploding with people moving in. A big part of our strategy is to go to the smaller towns that are experiencing exponential growth, open our store there to satisfy all the people that are moving in from out of state. It's amazing how many people we have in Texas that are moving from California. They recognize our dispensary and our brands as soon as they walk in the door. We could not be more excited about our trajectory with these new stores coming online.”

The Company has several more stores in the works and remains on track to have 25 operating stores by the end of 2024. These stores will be a combination of corporate owned and franchise locations.

Right on Brands has formed a new subsidiary called California Best Products, Inc. The Company plans to announce significant news on this new subsidiary very soon.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 9 operating stores.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. There are 11 stores in Texas and 1 in Florida.

Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company’s expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.

