Baker Hughes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, via press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).



To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas

+1 346-415-0320

media.relations@bakerhughes.com