MaxHealth & The Oncology Institute Expand Value-Based Care Partnership

CERRITOS, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), a leading value-based oncology group, and MaxHealth, an innovative leader in value-based primary care, have announced a comprehensive new agreement. Under this full-risk arrangement, TOI will assume clinical and financial responsibility for all oncology care provided to patients in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties. This innovative payment model aligns seamlessly with MaxHealth's existing value-based care agreements with large managed care organizations.



“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with MaxHealth, a distinguished primary care organization,” expressed Dr. Daniel Virnich, TOI’s Chief Executive Officer. “MaxHealth’s outstanding reputation in care coordination and services harmonizes perfectly with our commitment to outstanding community-based oncology. We are confident that our care model is well-suited to deliver exceptional care to their patients.”

TOI employs an outcomes and quality-based incentive model to enhance patient satisfaction and clinical results By bringing cutting-edge cancer care to the community setting, TOI is transforming the delivery of specialty care.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TOI to offer best-in-class cancer care for our patients,” added Dr. Paul Kaplan, Chief Medical Officer of MaxHealth. “TOI shares our commitment to personalized care and patient satisfaction – we know our patients will be in good hands.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced healthcare organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and more than 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

About MaxHealth

The MaxHealth Network is a network of primary care facilities for adults and seniors with over 50 locations throughout Florida. MaxHealth is reinventing the healthcare experience. With a focus on value-based care and provider-patient relationships, our patients experience advanced medical care, delivered by highly-trained, board-certified physicians who treat their patients like family. From caregivers to staff, MaxHealth is devoted to the patient experience. It’s personal to us… it matters. From a friendly greeting at the front desk to a doctor taking extra time to really listen to the patient, this approach can be felt throughout the company.

