Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market To Reach USD 53.1 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market size was valued at USD 31.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 53.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Pneumatic conveyors provide numerous advantages, including reduced production downtime, enhanced productivity, elevated quality standards, and cost-effectiveness. Consequently, they are fueling expansion across diverse application domains. Industries such as chemical processing, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals are investing significantly to bolster their production capabilities in response to rising demand. Moreover, these enterprises install advanced process handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveyor systems, to achieve peak efficiency.

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure expansion present numerous growth opportunities for the pneumatic conveyor systems market, particularly in developing nations. Pneumatic conveying systems are used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, ceramics, food processing, rubber and plastics, wastewater management, and cement production.

Within the pharmaceutical sector, pneumatic conveying systems serve diverse functions ranging from staging, granulation, mixing, coating, and compression to packaging. Granules and powders are essential components in pharmaceutical manufacturing units, facilitating the production of particles, bottles, tablets, sachets, and capsules for filling machines. Furthermore, pneumatic conveyors play a crucial role in supplying materials to mixers, reactors, shakers, and granulators, as well as automatic packaging and compaction machines, thereby promoting efficiency within the industry.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3x0Qwxw

Segmentation Overview:

The global pneumatic conveying systems market has been segmented into operation, technology, end-use, and region. The technology segment is again categorized into positive pressure, vacuum, and combination systems. The positive pressure systems market accounted for most of the pneumatic conveyor systems market share.

Buy This Research Report:

https://bit.ly/43dex0F

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Report Highlights:

The global pneumatic conveying systems market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2032.

Pneumatic conveying systems are largely used in the petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries to prevent quality loss and wastage of raw materials.

The pharmaceutical industry in North America relies on pneumatic conveyor systems to transfer powders and granules in a contamination-free environment, ensuring the quality and purity of pharmaceutical products.

Some prominent players in the pneumatic conveying systems market report include Atlas Copco AB, Coperion GmbH, Cyclonaire Corporation, Dongyang P & F, Dynamic Air Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Gericke AG, VAC-U-MAX, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Pneumatic Conveying, Inc., Nol-Tec Systems Inc., Nilfisk Group, Gericke AG, and Flexicon Corporation.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- The industry is poised to witness integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT. This trend is more likely to gain traction based on data analytics, and capabilities of predictive maintenance with real-time monitoring, proactive maintenance, and enhancing system reliability.

- Eco-friendly approach is one of the upcoming trends in the industry. Manufacturers are keen on exploring eco-friendly and sustainable options for pneumatic conveying system design and operation. This could minimize carbon footprint, and reduce emissions.

- Various industries possess diverse material handling requirements that might enable a high demand for customized solutions.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3TzueMb

OR

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4a9l52u

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Segmentation:

By Operation: Dilute phase conveying, dense phase conveying.

By Technology: Positive pressure systems, vacuum systems, combination systems

By End-use: Ceramic, pharmaceuticals, food industry, rubber and plastic, cement, mining (mineral), automotive, others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Robotaxi Market

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market

Mobile Robotics Market

Wiper Systems Market