Dental 3D Printing Market is Expected to Reach $8.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental 3D Printing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global market for dental 3D printing due to several reasons including increasing number of patients with dental diseases such as oral illnesses and tooth caries which is expected to act as major driver influencing the market's growth rate. However, over the anticipated period, obstacles such as the biocompatibility of materials with the 3D printing can limit the growth of the dental 3D printing market in the near future.

Dental 3D Printing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $8.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% Forecast Period 2023–2029 Segments Covered Dental 3D Printing – End User, Product & Service, Application, Technology, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries

Dental 3D printing utilizes various additive manufacturing techniques to create dental restorations, prosthetics, surgical guides, and other orthodontic appliances directly from digital models. This eliminates the need for traditional methods like casting or milling, opening doors for greater precision, customization, and faster turnaround times.

Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet printing, other technologies. The fused deposition modeling segment accounts for second largest share of the market as FDM printers are generally cheaper than other dental 3D printing technologies like SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) or DLP (Digital Light Processing) also FDM printing is a relatively straightforward process compared to other techniques, making it easier for dental professionals to learn and implement.

Based on product & service, the dental 3D printing market has been segmented into services, materials, and equipment. The materials segment accounts for the second largest share of the market, as materials like PMMA, zirconia, and titanium are specifically designed for dental use, ensuring biocompatibility and minimizing allergy risks. The materials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. The materials allows for intricate details and accurate reproduction of patient anatomy, leading to better-fitting restorations and improved clinical outcomes.

Based on application, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics and implantology. The orthodontics segment accounts for the second largest share of the market, dental 3D printing technology is rapidly transforming the field of orthodontics, offering numerous advantages and innovative options for both patients and practitioners. 3D models and simulations facilitate accurate diagnosis and treatment design also 3D-printed aligners often offer faster teeth straightening compared to traditional methods which is expected to drive the market growth.

Additionally, the rising geriatric population and growing medical tourism and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to lead to Asia Pacific growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. After Asia Pacific, Latin America is the fastest growing region in the dental 3D printing market. The rising popularity of dental toruism in Mexico, the rising adoption of technologically advanced practices and equipment, and the rising spending power in the region are the major drivers of this geographical market.

The study categorizes the dental 3D printing market based on Region, Technology, End User, Product & Service, and Application.

By Product & Service

Services

Materials Plastics Metals Other Materials

Equipment Dental 3D Scanners Dental 3D Printers



By Technology

VAT Photopolymerization Stereolithography Digital Light Processing LCD

Fused Deposition Model

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Polyjet Printing

Other Technologies

Application

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Region

North America US Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

Senior Management

Finance Department

Procurement Department

Dental hospitals & clinics

Dental laboratories

Dental academic & research institutes

Trade associations and industry bodies

Regulatory bodies and government agencies

Business research and consulting service providers

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, analyze, and forecast the global dental 3D printing market by product & service, technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the dental 3D printing market in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and GCC countries.

To profile the key players in the dental 3D printing market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; expansions; acquisitions; and product launches and approvals in the dental 3D printing market

To analyze the impact of the recession on the dental 3D Printing market

