Advancements in Pallet Tracking Will Drive Global Pallet Pooling Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 14.49 Billion by 2034, Fuelled by a CAGR of 6.1% | FMI Analysis

NEWARK, Del, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the pallet pooling market is expected to reach a value of US$ 8.01 Billion in 2024, with projections indicating a growth to US$ 14.49 Billion by 2034. The market is anticipated to experience a steady surge at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.



Providers are focusing on product customization and innovation to differentiate their offerings, as competition intensifies in the pallet pooling market. Customized pallet designs, materials, and features tailored to specific customer requirements can create value and drive demand for pallet pooling services.

There is a growing emphasis on lightweight and sustainable materials in pallet design and manufacturing. Pallet pooling providers are exploring innovative materials such as composite wood, plastic, and metal alloys that offer durability, strength, and environmental sustainability while reducing transportation costs and carbon emissions.

Increasingly, businesses prefer rental and lease models for pallet pooling rather than outright ownership. Rental and lease models provide flexibility, scalability, and cost predictability, allowing companies to adapt to fluctuating demand and market conditions without the burden of upfront capital investment.

Reverse logistics, which involves the management of product returns, recalls, and recycling, is gaining importance in the pallet pooling market. Pallet pooling providers are offering reverse logistics solutions to help companies efficiently manage the return and recovery of pallets, optimize asset utilization, and minimize waste in the supply chain.

The evolution of global trade agreements and geopolitical dynamics has implications for the pallet pooling market. Pallet pooling providers are adapting their services to support supply chain resilience and agility, helping companies navigate trade disruptions, tariff changes, and geopolitical risks while maintaining operational efficiency and continuity.

“The trend towards urbanization and the rise of last-mile delivery services have increased the demand for efficient pallet pooling solutions. Pallet pooling enables companies to optimize the handling and distribution of goods in densely populated urban areas, where space and logistics infrastructure may be limited,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global pallet pooling market was valued at US$ 7,586.9 Million in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.6% .

. The market in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.

through 2034. By structural design, the block segment to account for a share of 57.3% in 2024.

in 2024. The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2034.

through 2034. In terms of material, the wood segment to account for a share of 57.5% in 2024.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the pallet pooling market are:

Brambles

LOSCAM

Euro Pool Group

Faber Halbertsma Group

LPR

Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Limited

Contraload NV

Zentek Pool System GmbH

PPS Midlands Limited

Demes Logistics GmbH & Co. KG

Company Portfolio:

Euro Pool Group is a major provider of reusable packaging and pooling solutions in Europe. The company offers pallet pooling services primarily focused on reusable plastic crates and containers used in the fresh produce supply chain. Their solutions aim to reduce waste and improve efficiency in the logistics and retail sectors.

Faber Halbertsma Group is a leading provider of pallet and packaging solutions in Europe. The company offers pallet pooling services through its subsidiaries, including IPP and PRS. They provide wooden and plastic pallet pooling solutions tailored to the needs of customers in various industries across Europe.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global pallet pooling market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the pallet pooling market, the market is segmented on the basis of structural design (block, stringer, customized), materials (wood, composite, plastic, steel, other metals), and end-use industry (FMCG industry, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, chemicals, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Pallet Pooling Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Structural Design:

Block

Stringer

Customized



By Materials:

Wood

Composite

Plastic

Steel

Other Metals



By End Use Industry:

FMCG Industry

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



